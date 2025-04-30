Safe, effortless, eco-friendly industrial and hand cleaning

BMG’s range of Liqui Moly additives, oils and lubricants is enhanced by highly-efficient industrial and hand cleaning products, which have been developed to ensure safe and effortless cleaning and degreasing in all sectors.

Included in this range is the Liqui Moly Oil Binder, designed for the safe and efficient clean-up of oil spills. This powerful oil absorber is based on a 100 % polyurethane hard foam, which binds oil, fuel and hydrophobic (water repellent) chemicals. An important feature of this product, is that the oil take-up capacity is barely reduced by water, which significantly enhances efficiency, even on wet surfaces.

This odourless cleaning material, which is suitable for small and large areas inside and outdoors, is also recommended for breakdown recovery services and fire departments. Notable properties of this product also include residue-free combustion and a high spreading rate – important features in an emergency situation. The Liqui Moly Oil Binder has an efficient absorption ratio, where 1 litre of Oil Binder binds 0,58 litres of oil.

“Prior to use, we advise our customers to test the compatibility of the liquid to be absorbed, with Liqui Moly Oil Absorber, especially for large-scale applications, unknown liquids or mixtures,” explains Carlo Beukes, Business Development Manager for BMG’s Agricultural, Automotive and Lubrication division. “We recommend that 5 mm of Liqui Moly Oil Absorber be evenly spread onto the area to be cleaned and removed after sufficient reaction time. Effective cleaning may be accelerated and enhanced by sweeping the area with a hard broom.

“For processes that require the removal of oil on road surfaces, we advise customers to apply the Oil Binder to the oil surface at least twice, gathering the binder into a pile and collecting it as carefully and completely as possible. It is important that users clean the traffic area with a 1-% water-cleanser mixture.

“To minimise a negative environmental impact, disposal of used cleaning products should be carried out according to the current regulations set out for the substances absorbed.”

BMG’s Liqui Moly Rapid Cleaner spray has been developed using a combination of carefully selected acetone-free solvents, for the rapid, efficient cleaning and degreasing of components in motor vehicles and industrial applications.

This product – with low surface tension and a high proportion of active components – offers excellent penetration properties, enabling it to easily dissolve oil, grease, resin and tar residues and contaminants, even in hidden areas. After the solvent has evaporated, the surface is left free of grease and tar-type residues.

Important properties of this chlorine and acetone-free Rapid Cleaner, include optimum penetration capacity and economical use for universal applications.

Typical automotive include drum and disc brakes, linings, shoes, cylinders, springs and pads, as well as all clutch components. This spray is also suitable for cleaning transmission parts, for assembly and repair procedures and for removing oil and grease spots from floor coverings, materials and linings.

The Liqui Moly Rapid Cleaner spray is recommended for removing stubborn contaminants, like oil and grease, silicone residue, permanent markers, abraded rubber and wax in industrial applications. This product is also suitable for use on sensitive surfaces and materials, including Stainless Steel, copper and aluminium alloys. BMG specialists recommend that users check for compatibility of paints and plastic surfaces prior to use.

BMG’s dermatologically tested, pH-neutral Liqui Moly Hand Cleaner is manufactured using the highest quality raw materials and natural abrasives made from finely ground corn cob meal, which do not block drainpipes and pipelines.

This biodegradable Liqui Moly handwash paste – which efficiently removes stubborn contamination, like oils, greases, tar, bitumen and inks – can be applied with or without water and is available in convenient pack sizes of 500 g/500 ml to 12.5 kg, as well as in 3 litre containers.

This complex synergistic surfactant system is free of solvents and silicone and gently cleans, while the lipid agents from natural sources protect the skin.

BMG supplies and supports a wide range of Liqui Moly additives, oils and lubricants, developed to enhance efficiencies in many industries.

https://bmgworld.net/bmg/en/ZAR/All-Categories/c/E00000?q=%3Arelevance%3Abrand%3ALiqui%2BMoly