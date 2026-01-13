Rethinking poultry ventilation: new data from ABB

Research identifies the key barriersbehind slow adoption of variable speed drives (VSDs) and provides evidence-based solutions

VSDs demonstrate tangible benefits including a 12–30‑month ROI depending on farm type, up to 50–55% solar power integration, and 70% airflow continuity in failsafe mode

ABB details how precision ventilation control boosts energy efficiency, animal welfare, and insurance compliance

ABB Drive Products has released a new whitepaper, From skepticism to strategy: Rethinking poultry ventilation, to help poultry producers and system integrators modernize their ventilation strategies for greater efficiency, reliability, and animal welfare.

The paper maps out the main challenges these professionals face, such as inconsistent airflow and equipment strain, and addresses long‑standing skepticism surrounding the reliability of VSD technology in poultry applications. It outlines how intelligent fan control delivers consistent environmental conditions while lowering energy use and risk, highlighting a measurable payback period of 12 to 24 months for layer operations, and 18 to 30 months for broiler farms.

“Ventilation is a cornerstone of both animal welfare and a farm’s profitability. Chickens are sensitive animals that require stable temperatures and high quality air to lay and grow at the performance levels farmers expect,” said Lei Gommers, Global Business Development Manager – Agriculture Drives, ABB. “This whitepaper combines field data and engineering insight to address the currenthesitancy around adopting VSDs. Our research shows that when airflow is managed digitally and dynamically, farmers can achieve healthier flocks, stronger financial outcomes, and greater peace of mind.”

The whitepaper also presents how ABB’s ACS280 and ACS380 drives integrate seamlessly with programmable logic controllers and solar PV systems to cut grid dependency by up to 50–55 percent, reducing energy costs and emissions without compromising control. Based on projects such as MPS Egg Farms’ multi‑site installations, it further validates the reliability and economic justification of modern drive‑based ventilation.

Readers can download From skepticism to strategy: Rethinking poultry ventilation at: https://campaign-mo.abb.com/FBMythsExplained/Rethinkingpoultryventilation.

