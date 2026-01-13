Lawn and order -keeping your grass in the check

Rescue tips for rainy summers

January is here, which means we’re right in the heart of summer. As the heat sets in, our gardens become a natural retreat – a place where shade and a cool breeze offer welcome relief. It’s when we spend the most time outdoors, enjoying barbecues, swimming, and of course, gardening.

But as we know all too well, summer can also bring its challenges. January is one of the wettest months of the year, and along with the sunshine can come heavy, persistent rain and sudden, major storms.

“While rain is a welcome relief to break the heat and water our parched gardens, it can also be a double-edged sword when too much falls at once, says Sales Manager – Distributor Africa for Husqvarna South Africa, Brad Barthorpe. “On the one hand, your lawn becomes lush and green; on the other, those dreaded weeds and the potential for lawn diseases and pests make it harder to maintain the perfect space for outdoor living.”

To help you tackle the challenges of a soggy lawn, Barthorpe shares Husqvarna’s expert tips for keeping it healthy and looking its best, even in wet conditions:

1. Aerate for a Healthier Lawn

Compacted soil is a common issue during the rainy season. It happens when the ground becomes too tightly packed, restricting air, water, and nutrients from reaching the roots. Aerating your lawn improves water drainage and ensures that essential nutrients can penetrate the soil more effectively. To do this, create small holes in the soil to enhance air, water, and nutrient absorption, promoting healthier grass growth. For most home lawns, a manual hand-held aerator will do the job, helping to keep your grass healthier and better equipped to handle heavy rains. For those with larger properties, Husqvarna also offers an aerator attachment designed for use with a Husqvarna Ride-On Front Mower or Garden Tractor.

2. Top-dress Low Spots

If parts of your lawn sit lower than the surrounding area and collect water, fill these low spots with a sandy loam topdressing. This helps level the lawn, improves drainage, and reduces future pooling.

3. Allow the Lawn to Dry

After heavy rains, let your waterlogged lawn dry out for a day or two first, before trying to mow or walk on it, as this can lead to compaction. Additionally, keep an eye out for any signs of disease or pests, as prolonged moisture can create the perfect environment for mould, fungi, and insect infestations. Early identification and treatment can help prevent minor problems from becoming widespread damage.

4. Maintain the Right Height

Mow with care! While it’s tempting to cut your lawn short to reduce mowing frequency, this can damage the grass and make it more vulnerable to weeds. Set your mower to a higher cutting height to encourage strong roots and a denser lawn. Husqvarna’s range of adjustable mowers ensures precise cuts, promoting healthier growth. And if you are tired of mowing, why not consider the Husqvarna Automower to keep your lawn immaculate (and at the perfect height), come rain or shine, without you having to lift a finger!

5. Take Control of Weeds

Weeds thrive in wet conditions, so you need to stay on top of them. Regular weeding and applying a high-quality weed killer can save your grass from being overtaken. Husqvarna’s grass trimmers are also great for targeting problem areas without disturbing the surrounding grass.

6. Feed your Lawn

Apply a slow-release fertiliser designed for your local conditions. This will provide steady nourishment to strengthen your grass during the hot summer months.

“Our gardens are an extension of our homes, particularly in summer. With a little extra attention and proactive maintenance – especially when summer rains arrive – your lawn can stay healthy, resilient, and the envy of the neighbourhood,” concludes Barthorpe

For more information on Husqvarna’s lawn care solutions, please visit www.husqvarna.com/zm.