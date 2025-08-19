The 2025 harvest season has delivered a historic achievement for Flash Gala, with a record 1,478,454 cartons packed – the largest volume since the brand’s commercial launch. This represents an approximate 41% increase from the previous season’s output.

“This is the biggest Flash Gala crop we’ve ever seen,” says Calla du Toit, procurement manager at Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing and chair of the BigBucks Growers’ Association. “The increase is due to orchards reaching maturity, exceptional harvests in key production areas, and the absence of adverse weather conditions. Fruit was exceptionally clean, and pack-outs were outstanding.”

This year’s crop set new benchmarks for quality, colour, and consistency.

“We saw a dramatic improvement in eating quality this year, largely because the trees are maturing,” says Angelique Pretorius, technical manager of Kromco, of Flash Gala, the trademarked brand of BigBucks apples.

Explaining the horticultural science behind the improvement, she says: “When the trees were young, they were overly vigorous, especially when planted on strong rootstocks. This resulted in quality issues, which were not unique to BigBucks. Now that canopies have settled and we’re shifting from vegetative to reproductive growth, it means better and more consistent fruit quality.”

The season also highlighted the importance of improved orchard discipline. “Growers have learnt to harvest closer to optimal maturity, even though the high colour can make it tempting to pick too early,” says Calla.

Strong global demand – Led by India and Africa

Flash Gala gives South Africa a competitive edge, Calla believes.

“It’s a premium Gala type that can compete with New Zealand Gala apples in both colour and eating quality.”

Market enthusiasm for the brand was immediate.

“In many cases, as soon as clients received their first containers, they placed repeat orders,” says Calla. “India, in particular, has shown strong brand loyalty.”

Shipments to China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Middle East also occurred this season.

“We also saw great performance in Africa, especially in Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon,” adds DG Malherbe, export manager for Africa at Tru-Cape. He notes that while the consistent and attractive colour is the star of the show, African buyers appreciate Flash Gala’s improved shelf life and taste.

“They know exactly what they’re getting because of the high and reliable packing specification.”

Louis du Toit, marketing manager at Dutoit Agri, agrees that pack-outs were strong, arrival quality in overseas markets was excellent, and feedback on the variety was highly positive.

“Our clients were impressed with the fruit, and it sold exceptionally well. Overall, it was certainly an above-average season,” he says. “That said, we must diversify our markets – there’s significant potential in the Middle East, Bangladesh, and the Far East. We also need to focus on improving storability to extend our sales window.”

Profitability and Future Growth

Flash Gala is rapidly proving itself as a highly profitable brand. “Profitability levels have improved dramatically year on year,” says Calla. “Price inflation has outpaced cost inflation, and prices have exceeded expectations.”

The record season is already fuelling interest in expansion. “We expect a second wave of plantings within two to three years, especially in regions where growers have had strong results,” says Calla. “The solid returns and consistent market demand make BigBucks an attractive variety for growers.”

Angelique believes BigBucks deserves to be valued as a variety.

“It is a Gala that colours well and is easy to farm. By focusing on the facts and the science, we can ensure we continue to improve quality and capitalise on its full potential.”

A testament to teamwork and innovation

Barely hiding his pride, Calla says they never imagined this level of success.

“We have always believed in the variety and the brand, even though there were challenges, but we could never have dreamed about this type of demand and prices.”

He attributes the season’s success to collective effort. “This has been a team victory – from production to packing to export. If we keep working together and improving quality, there’s still enormous potential for growth and return on investment.”

Innovation also played a central role. “It’s exciting to see so many young horticulturists and technical experts involved,” says Calla. “Constant innovation is the only way we’ll stay ahead in a competitive global market.”

With record volumes, excellent quality, and strong demand, Flash Gala is firmly establishing itself as one of South Africa’s most exciting apple success stories – and a brand poised for further growth both locally and internationally.

As Louis puts it: “I believe the future is bright.”

