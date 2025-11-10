Precision Agriculture Leader FieldBee Unveils myFieldBee and FieldBee Vision

Redefining Precision and Digital Farming for the Next Generation

FieldBee, the European leader in high-quality, easy-to-use, and cost-effective precision agriculture technologies, marked a major milestone at Agritechnica 2025 with the launch of two breakthrough innovations – the FieldBee Vision System and the myFieldBee Digital Farming Ecosystem.

These two new platforms reflect FieldBee’s mission to empower farmers with smart, connected, and sustainable precision farming tools that simplify daily operations while maximizing efficiency, productivity, and profitability.

Introducing FieldBee Vision – Precision Powered by Vision and AI

FieldBee Vision is the first retrofit system to combine RTK-based autosteer, visual odometry, and AI-powered crop sensing in one compact unit.

Using advanced multispectral cameras—RGB (Red, Green, and Blue) and NIR (Near-Infrared), it offers two cutting-edge applications:



VisionSteer: An innovative steering system that fuses camera data with GNSS for automatic, ultra-precise navigation in orchards, vineyards, and some specific applications in open fields — to enhance RTK-autosteer.

VisionPro: An intelligent Variable Rate Application (VRA) system that uses real-time crop analysis to automatically adjust fertilizer or spray rates on-the-go, improving yield and reducing input costs.

Launching myFieldBee – The New Digital Farming Ecosystem

Alongside FieldBee Vision, the company introduced myFieldBee, an all-new digital ecosystem that integrates farm management, autosteering, and ISOBUS tools into one connected platform. Developed in collaboration with xFarm Technologies SA and Cojali SL, myFieldBee connects the entire farm operations, from planning and execution to monitoring and reporting, simplifying data management and supporting decision-making for farmers, contractors, and any agribusinesses.

Its first app, FieldBee Farm, unifies crop planning, resource tracking, sustainability reporting, and precision data into one easy-to-use interface, offering:

Farm/crops mapping and activity tracking

Automated sustainability and compliance and financial reports

Satellite imagery to support activity planning

Decision Support Systems (DSS) for irrigation, fertilization, and crop protection

Connectivity with sensors, machinery, and external data sources

Both FieldBee Vision and myFieldBee are being showcased at Agritechnica 2025, Hall 21 | Stand J16. Visitors can explore the new systems through interactive demonstrations and live technical sessions, and connect with the FieldBee team to learn how these technologies can transform their farms.