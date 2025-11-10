BKT Brings Next-Generation Farming Solutions at AGRITECHNICA

AGRITECHNICA is the place where innovation becomes tangible, especially for BKT, which opens the doors to this new edition of one of the world’s most important trade fairs for agricultural machinery with its flagship products. Until November 15, 2025, Balkrishna Industries Ltd – known under the BKT brand – will be present at stand A36 in hall 7 with a clear mission: to showcase its solutions that combine efficiency, productivity, and respect for the land.

The leading multinational Off-Highway tire manufacturer takes the stage with an exhibition area of over 600 square meters, where visitors have the opportunity to take a close look at BKT’s best-known products for the agricultural market, take part in sports activities, test their skills at the Grab Machine, win gadgets and one of the over 30,000 BKT-branded footballs. An opportunity to meet customers and visitors, from Europe and beyond, who have the unique opportunity at AGRITECHNICA to learn firsthand about the company’s long history of tradition and continuous progress.

This trade show is the place where technology and products come to life, the result of BKT’s constant commitment to providing solutions that allow farmers to work with increasingly powerful and high-performance machinery, while safeguarding the health of the soil. This is precisely why the latest BKT innovations take center stage at stand A36 in hall 7, starting with AGRIMAX PROHARVEST VF in the new 1020/55 R38 CFO size, a tire designed for latest-generation self-propelled equipment and conceived to meet three fundamental needs: reducing soil compaction, ensuring stability, and providing exceptional load capacity. A solution that combines efficiency and versatility in a single product.

The stand also features the iconic plexiglass tractor, which is equipped on both axles with one of the Indian multinational’s top-of-the-range products, namely AGRIMAX V-FLECTO, which has been developed for the most advanced high-capacity self-propelled sprayers, confirming BKT’s commitment to providing products that are in line with productivity and sustainability requirements, especially during the most crucial phases of the farming season.

“These solutions are the result of our ongoing dialogue with manufacturers, operators, and major tractor manufacturers. These innovations come to life not only in our advanced research and development laboratories, but directly in the fields, alongside those who work the land every day,” comments Dilip Vaidya, Sr. President & Director – Technology, BKT. “Our tires perfectly embody our vision: to accompany tomorrow’s agriculture with products that combine performance and sustainability, so we can look toward the future together.”

The third star is RIDEMAX FL 615 VF 900/65 R38 IMP, an innovative tire that combines VF technology with a flotation design, creating a unique combination on the market.

A wide range of innovations that go beyond the tires extending also to rubber tracks, which are playing an increasingly strategic role in the agricultural mechanization landscape. BKT’s response to these needs is AGRIFORCE BK T71, on display in size 36x6x44, designed for new-generation combine harvesters, therefore with considerable dimensions and heavy loads.

“What we are presenting at AGRITECHNICA are not just products, but real solutions and catalysts for progress. They represent the way in which technology can provide concrete answers to the challenges of modern agriculture,” concludes Mr. Vaidya.

The BKT products on display at AGRITECHNICA confirm the company’s commitment to positioning itself as a reliable and comprehensive partner for operators in the agricultural sector, supporting them in their daily applications while ensuring respect for the land and a more sustainable future.

BKT looks forward to seeing you at its stand A36 in hall 7 at Agritechnica in Hanover until November 15