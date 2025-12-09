By Michael Kransdorff, chairman of the Jewish National Fund of South Africa

South Africa recently voted against a United Nations resolution on ‘Agricultural Technology for Sustainable Development.’ The decision defies logic and undermines SA’s own economic interests.

While 129 nations, including most of Africa, voted in favour, South Africa joined just 28 states in opposing what developing countries urgently need: climate-smart farming, water-efficient irrigation and agritech tools to build rural resilience.

The resolution contained no political clauses, no reference to conflict, and no ideological language. It was a practical, developmental initiative aligned to South Africa’s stated policy objectives of empowering small farmers, women, youth and rural communities.

South Africa rejected it for one reason: Israel was the sponsor.

At a time when the country faces a persistent water crisis, collapsing infrastructure and rising food insecurity, rejecting a resolution designed to provide precisely the kinds of technologies we lack is indefensible.

The irony is glaring. Days before the vote, President Ramaphosa criticised the United States for skipping the G20 summit, declaring that “boycott politics never really work.” Yet when presented with an apolitical, humanitarian resolution offering concrete tools to fight hunger, drought and rural poverty, South Africa chose the very boycott politics he condemned.

We did not vote against a policy or economic programme — we voted against a country. In doing so, it is South Africa’s over two million small-scale farmers who will pay the price.

Nearly 60% of agrarian households live below the food poverty line. Their challenges are stark:

• Lack of secure land tenure, which prevents access to credit and long-term investment.

• Erratic rainfall and almost no irrigation infrastructure, leaving crops entirely dependent on weather patterns.

• Collapsed extension services, meaning farmers receive virtually no technical support.

• High post-harvest losses due to lack of cold storage, packaging facilities and market access.

These farmers do not need symbolic gestures. They require irrigation, water management, climate resilience and practical support — exactly what Israel’s resolution sought to advance.

Israel’s agricultural innovation was built for small plots, arid climates and resource-poor farmers. Drip irrigation, Israel’s flagship technology, can quadruple yields using a fraction of the water — ideal for farmers in the Northern Cape, the Eastern Cape and North West, where rainfall is unreliable, and infrastructure is dysfunctional.

Solar-powered micro-irrigation, already deployed across East Africa, gives farmers independence from failing municipal water systems. Israeli wastewater recycling, drought-resistant crops, low-cost storage, and soil-rehabilitation techniques have transformed communities in Kenya, Rwanda, and Senegal — conditions strikingly similar to those in rural South Africa.

Israel’s track record speaks for itself. Across Africa, Israeli cooperation has produced measurable results:

Through Mashav, Israel has trained more than 270,000 agricultural professionals from 132 countries in irrigation, water resource management, soil rehabilitation and post-harvest handling

In Turkana, Kenya, KKL-JNF’s Furrows in the Desert programme has turned barren land into more than 130 productive farms using Israeli water-harvesting, solar pumping and desert-agriculture techniques.

In Rwanda, the Israeli Horticulture Centre of Excellence has trained over 3,000 Rwandan farmers, extension officers and agripreneurs in Israeli techniques such as greenhouse farming, drip irrigation, fertigation and high-yield seedling production.

In Chad, KKL-JNF is transferring knowledge on water management, forestry and date-palm agriculture — directly relevant to South Africa’s arid provinces.

Yet by rejecting this resolution, we turned our backs on it all. The consequences are more than symbolic. This vote deprived South Africa of partnerships that could stabilise food production, rehabilitate farmland and bring urgently needed investment into rural communities.

Most African nations saw the value and voted in favour. South Africa instead chose isolation, even as rural poverty rises, water infrastructure collapses, and climate threats intensify.

South Africa’s vote against a purely developmental, humanitarian resolution is not principled diplomacy. It is self-sabotage. It is a betrayal of rural women, youth and smallholder farmers who need real solutions, not ideological posturing.

Israel’s innovations have helped African nations overcome drought, famine and land degradation. They can help South Africa, too – if only our government is willing to put its people above its Middle East politics.