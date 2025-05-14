Nampo Harvest Day 2025 Begins with Heavy Traffic and High Anticipation

The much-anticipated Nampo Harvest Day 2025 began on May 13th at Nampo Park near Bothaville, Free State, drawing thousands of attendees and causing significant traffic congestion on the R30 highway. Vehicles were backed up for kilometers as visitors eagerly awaited entry to the event, which runs until May 16th.

Despite early morning temperatures dropping to 4°C, the atmosphere remained upbeat. Many attendees, including those in Toyota Hiluxes, Fortuners, and buses, displayed patience amidst the bumper-to-bumper traffic. The Farmer’s Weekly team reported a one-hour journey to cover the 17 kilometers from their accommodation to the venue.

Bennie Zaayman, manager of Nampo Park, acknowledged the traffic challenges, stating, “There is, unfortunately, only one road going through Bothaville. That’s something we cannot change.” He advised attendees to remain patient and reassured them, “Nampo is not going anywhere.”

Organizers anticipate over 86,000 visitors throughout the week, with many traveling from as far as Klerksdorp and Kroonstad due to limited local accommodations. Zaayman recommended early arrivals, suggesting visitors depart around 6:00 AM to avoid peak traffic hours between 7:00 and 10:00 AM.

Nampo Park is well-equipped to handle the influx, offering ample parking facilities. Last year, approximately 25,000 vehicles utilized the parking areas daily, and the venue can accommodate up to 30,000 vehicles per day.

Since its inception in 1967, Grain SA’s Nampo Harvest Day has evolved into the largest agricultural trade exhibition in the southern hemisphere. Visitor numbers have seen a 26% increase over the past 25 years (excluding 2020 and 2021), rising from 68,900 in 2010 to 86,407 in 2024.

The event spans over 40 hectares, with around 5 hectares under cover, and features more than 800 exhibitors. Infrastructure includes 7 kilometers of voltage cable serviced by 15 transformers, nine boreholes, a 4.2-kilometer main water line supplying 450,000 liters of water daily, and a 4.65-kilometer sewerage network.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse array of exhibits, including livestock such as cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs, as well as machinery, equipment, and various agricultural innovations. With its rich history and expansive offerings, Nampo Harvest Day 2025 promises to be a highlight on the agricultural calendar.