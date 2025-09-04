Minister Steenhuisen Leads Cattle Vaccination Drive to Contain Foot-and-Mouth Disease in North West Province

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has embarked on a decisive intervention against the spread of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in South Africa, overseeing a major cattle vaccination campaign in the North West Province.

“I’m in the North West at a communal area to oversee a Cattle Vaccination Campaign to combat the spread of foot-and-mouth disease. These are important measures that will protect our beef industry,” stated Steenhuisen on his official Facebook page, confirming his involvement in the initiative.

The vaccination drive, held on Thursday, September 4, 2025, in Rysmierbult, North West, targeted around 300 cattle in a communal farming area.

According to the National Department of Agriculture, the campaign forms part of ongoing efforts to control and manage the spread of FMD across multiple provinces.

“Minister John Steenhuisen will visit the communal area in North West to oversee a Cattle Vaccination Campaign aimed at combating the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD). The communal area houses about 300 cattle that will be vaccinated during the campaign,” read in part a separate statement shared by the department on its official Facebook page.

Large-scale procurement of vaccines

To reinforce disease control measures, the Department of Agriculture has procured 900,000 vaccine doses from the Botswana Vaccine Institute at a cost of R72 million.

Of these, 500,000 doses have already been distributed to provinces hardest hit by the outbreaks, including KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Gauteng, North West, and Free State.

The remaining 400,000 doses have been recently delivered, with 50,000 already allocated to provinces experiencing active outbreaks. Priority areas such as Free State, Mpumalanga, North West, and Gauteng will continue receiving vaccines in the coming weeks.

Outbreak situation remains severe

According to official data from the Department of Agriculture, South Africa is currently grappling with 274 unresolved outbreaks of FMD.

The department attributes the persistence of the disease to farm-to-farm transmission and inadequate adherence to isolation protocols.

The breakdown of reported outbreaks highlights the scale of the challenge:

Gauteng: 54 outbreaks

North West: 26 outbreaks

Mpumalanga: 9 outbreaks

Free State: 5 outbreaks

These figures underscore the urgent need for comprehensive vaccination coverage and stricter enforcement of biosecurity measures.

Safeguarding farmers and the beef industry

Minister Steenhuisen’s visit signals the government’s commitment to supporting livestock farmers and protecting the beef industry, which faces severe economic risks from FMD. The disease not only reduces productivity but also restricts exports, threatening livelihoods and food security.

Speaking on the significance of the campaign, Steenhuisen emphasized that vaccination is a proactive step to contain the virus and prevent further spread. “These are important measures that will protect our beef industry,” he said, underscoring the government’s resolve to shield farmers from devastating losses.

The media was invited to witness the vaccination exercise in Rysmierbult, reinforcing transparency in the government’s response and raising awareness among farmers and communities.

As South Africa battles to contain the outbreaks, the campaign offers a glimmer of hope that coordinated efforts between government, farmers, and veterinary experts will stabilize the situation and safeguard the livestock sector.