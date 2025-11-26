Marketing without strategy is like driving without a GPS

When it comes to marketing and communications the single biggest mistake business owners make is focusing all their time and attention on driving tactics and campaigns, while giving little attention to their brand strategy.

“Think of your brand strategy like a GPS for your business,” says Janine Lloyd, award-winning brand strategist, founder of LloydBrand, and co-founder of Brand Growth Track.

“Without it, you might drive around in circles, wasting money and time, not to mention the stress and frustration that comes with it. With a brand strategy, you know your destination (your vision), the best route to get there (your positioning and messaging), and how to avoid traffic jams (competitors and market challenges).”

Your business needs a brand strategy because it gives you direction. Without it, you risk blending in, attracting the wrong customers, or wasting time and resources on ineffective marketing.

A strong brand strategy defines who you are, what makes you different, and how you connect with the right audiences – helping you stand out, build trust and be taken seriously.

“A strong brand also builds internal pride, inspiring employees and creating a sense of belonging, while reinforcing and driving your internal culture,” Janine explains. “It also informs how your leaders and employees talk and act, ensuring your business actions match the perception you are trying to create.”

Janine shares her 6 tips for creating a powerful brand strategy:

1. Act like a human

Most companies compete on features, benefits and price. Yet humans connect with people. Your brand has a personality and should behave like a human. Just like a person might be adventurous, nurturing, funny or reliable, your brand projects very similar traits. Your personality is a powerful psychological tool: when it feels like “someone” people want in their lives, they listen, relate to you, and stay loyal.

2. Communicate your why

Many companies focus primarily on what they do, rather than why they do it. Brands that go beyond functionality and connect with customers on an emotional level, form deeper and more lasting relationships. You need a purpose-driven brand with an inspiring ethos, a strong viewpoint, and you need to communicate how you are actively contributing to make a positive impact in your customers’ world.

3. Get very clear on who your customer is

Speaking to everyone is not good for your business. You need to get very clear on who you are talking to so that you attract the right people. When you know who you are targeting and really understand them – their needs, pain points, and aspirations – you can create messages that actually speak to them. You can now align your marketing channels, product features and campaigns in a way that actually matters to your customers.

4. Create a clear unique value proposition (UVP)

Your UVP describes the benefit of your offer, how you solve your customer’s needs and what distinguishes you from the competition. Your UVP is not just a message, it is a differentiator. It explains to your audiences exactly what your company offers that your competitors can’t. It defines your differentiation and explains why you’re the right choice to help solve their problems.

5. Create clear messages and a consistent “story”

When what you say is scattered or confusing, people tune out. However, when you are clear, customers quickly understand what you stand for and who you are, making it easier for them to buy from you. When you communicate your story consistently, you become a brand that people want to trust and follow.

6. Use AI strategically to get the best value

AI is a powerful tool to create the marketing communications your business needs – from emails, social media campaigns, to sales materials and website copy. However, if you do not give AI context or direction you will land up with generic, confusing, or inauthentic messaging. For AI to be effective you need to “brief” it, and that is where your brand strategy or “GPS” comes in.

Marketing moves the car, but strategy drives the journey. “When your brand has direction, every campaign has impact,” Janine concludes. “So, stop guessing, start steering, and watch your brand arrive exactly where it was meant to be.

Janine Lloyd, Brand Strategist & Positioning Specialist.

Founder of LloydBrand, PR Expert, and co-founder of Brand Growth Track.

Janine’s mission is to empower as many people as possible on their journey to success. From business owners and executives to employees and professionals in her industry, she has dedicated her career to helping others perform at their best and grow. Whether supporting a business to build its brand, coaching individuals, running training programmes, or delivering inspiring talks, Janine finds immense satisfaction in seeing others rise to success.

While building her businesses, she invested in life, business, and executive coaching certifications to unite business strategy with personal development. She believes that empowered people create thriving businesses and fulfilling lives.

Janine spent the first two years of her career working for someone else before quickly realising that she wanted to take charge of her own destiny. A quintessential entrepreneur, she founded her first communications agency at just 24, later sold it, and went on to build another – one that became a leader in its field, winning both local and international awards. Through this, she gained extensive experience in running a business, leading teams, and championing ground-breaking work in her industry.

Today, Janine channels her passion and experience into LloydBrand and Brand Growth Track, where she consults, trains, and coaches business owners, leaders, and professionals. Supported by an experienced team, she continues to support clients to bring their brand strategies to life.

A sought-after facilitator and keynote speaker, Janine has trained and inspired audiences across Southern Africa – from South Africa and Namibia to Ghana, Angola, and Zambia – on topics spanning Brand Strategy, Personal Branding, Marketing, Media Relations, Reputation Management, Crisis communication and Digital Strategy.

She is also a master content strategist and book editor; her latest being My Yellow Room, by Kim Williams – An insightful look into a behaviourist’s approach to interior design.

Always learning, Janine has spent the past six months mastering how to use Artificial Intelligence purposefully and strategically – both in her own business and to empower her clients. Having explored leading AI tools, built bots and automations, and learned how to create AI agents, she is embracing the AI era head-on.

When she’s not working, Janine spends her time on self-development and learning, the outdoors and taking long walks on the beach. She is also a painter and uses her creative side to balance her very busy mind.