Mardouw Olive Estate today announces a string of top honours won in 2025, including the most prestigious domestic and international Extra Virgin Olive Oil competitions. The list of awards (see appendix I) is extensive and includes very prestigious gold medals won in Italy and Greece. These results further cement Mardouw’s reputation as one of the best Extra Virgin Olive Oil producers in the world.

Gerbrand Nijman, CEO of Mardouw’s beautiful farm, says: “to win a prize is great, to win so many prizes is fantastic. But to do this year after year tells something about the consistency and long-term commitment of this farm”. He adds: “this is the first time for a South African Olive Oil to be recognized as one of the very best in the world”

“We farm with patience, precision and respect for the land — we are extremely proud of these awards and once again proof that a consistent, quality-first approach pays off” said André and Marijke Verder, Founders & Owners, Mardouw Olive Estate. “We started 25 years ago with a dream and here we are. So grateful to achieve this on South African soil and beauty”

These extra ordinary prize winning comes on top of the already very strong 2024 achievements, being ranked no.1 in South Africa and amongst the best 30 in the world. The amount and quality of the 2025 awards make us believe we will enter the global Top 20 position in 2025. An unprecedented success for a South African Olive Oil.