Kenya launches fresh drive to revive cashew nut sector, aiming to create up to 350,000 jobs

Kenya has launched a renewed push to revive its struggling cashew nut industry, with the government warning that years of declining production have cost the country jobs, farmer incomes and export earnings despite strong global demand.

Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Sen. Mutahi Kagwe, said the turnaround plan aims to unlock the sector’s vast untapped potential, particularly along the Coast, where cashew farming once supported thousands of households.

Kenya currently produces about 13,000 tonnes of cashew nuts annually, far below an installed processing capacity of 45,000 tonnes. According to the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), a full revival of the sector could create up to 350,000 jobs, contribute more than Sh30 billion to gross domestic product (GDP) and restore livelihoods across coastal counties.

Speaking in Kilifi County, Kagwe said the new strategy is anchored on research-driven interventions and stronger farmer support, led by the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) at its Mtwapa Centre.

“Agriculture must be guided by science if we are to compete and create wealth for our farmers,” Kagwe said, noting that a new disease-tolerant, high-yielding cashew variety has already been developed. About 20,000 seedlings of the improved variety are ready for distribution to farmers during the upcoming long rains, while four additional improved varieties are expected to be released within the next six months.

Seedling multiplication and distribution will be coordinated by AFA in partnership with county governments, with support from the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) and agricultural extension services. The initiative is expected to accelerate the replacement of old, unproductive trees and expand acreage under improved varieties.

In addition to new planting material, farmers are being sensitised on good agronomic practices to boost yields. These include proper tree spacing, intercropping cashew with crops such as coconut and mango, and top-grafting techniques to rehabilitate ageing orchards that have seen productivity decline over the years.

Kagwe questioned the continued importation of cashew nuts into Kenya despite the country’s favourable climate and large areas suitable for production. He called for faster action to scale up local output to meet the needs of domestic processors and reduce reliance on imports.

“We have the land, the farmers and now the technology. There is no reason Kenya should be importing cashew nuts while our factories are operating below capacity,” he said.

Processors have long cited low farm-level production as the biggest constraint facing the industry. Firms such as East River Foods EPZ and Nuts and More Processing EPZ say they have invested millions of shillings in processing facilities and farmer engagement but struggle to secure adequate raw material locally.

To address coordination gaps and fast-track reforms, Kagwe announced plans to convene a high-level stakeholder meeting to develop and implement a comprehensive master plan for the sector. The meeting will bring together farmers, processors, researchers, county governments and regulators.

“Cashew farmers, there is hope. We have heard you, and this time we are moving with speed and seriousness,” Kagwe said, expressing optimism that the renewed focus would restore confidence and growth in the once-thriving industry.