Juncao technology: Novel Chinese innovation powering mushroom and feed production in Rwanda

A Chinese innovation is revolutionising agriculture in Rwanda, helping farmers grow mushrooms and produce livestock feed sustainably while boosting food security.

Known as Juncao technology, this method uses grass instead of wood to cultivate feeds and mushrooms, making it a low-cost and eco-friendly alternative that is fast gaining popularity in Rwanda.

According to Chinese news agency, Xinhua, Juncao the technology which was developed by Chinese scientist Professor Lin Zhanxi is playing a key role in improving livelihoods and supporting Rwanda’s school feeding program.

“Before I adopted the technology, my life was not good. I had no source of income. Now, I am able to take care of my family and pay school fees for my children,” said 47-year-old Claudine Uwamariya from Nyanza District.

Uwamariya is among several Rwandans trained at the China-Rwanda demonstration center in Huye District. The center, launched in 2021, is part of a broader collaboration between China and Rwanda in line with the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) framework.

The center has trained over 600 people so far, equipping them with skills to grow edible mushrooms using Juncao technology. The method is particularly suitable for smallholder farmers as it does not require sophisticated inputs or equipment.

Zhang Yi, a Chinese agricultural expert working at the demonstration center, told Xinhua that the Juncao system is not only ideal for mushroom production but also generates biomass that can be used as livestock feed. “Juncao grass has multiple uses — it can be used for mushroom growing, animal feed, soil erosion control, and even as a source of renewable energy,” he said.

The impact of the technology goes beyond households and into Rwanda’s national development goals. The government has incorporated Juncao into its school feeding strategy to help reduce malnutrition and improve learning outcomes among children.

Mushrooms cultivated using Juncao are being integrated into the school meals program in various districts. This supports the country’s nutrition agenda while providing income-generating opportunities for communities producing the mushrooms.

“Juncao technology offers far more than mushroom cultivation; it is a comprehensive innovation having crop, livestock production, environmental protection, livelihood nutrition and economic empowerment,” said Telesphore Ndabamenye, director general of the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board, attending the closing ceremony of a Juncao technology workshop held on Wednesday in Kigali.

Professor Lin Zhanxi, the inventor of Juncao and head of the Chinese delegation to Rwanda, said the technology has now been introduced to more than 100 countries under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. “Juncao is a gift from China to the world,” he told Xinhua. “It reflects the spirit of friendship and mutual development.”

The Rwandan government has expressed interest in expanding the use of Juncao technology nationwide. Officials say this could help diversify food production, enhance climate resilience, and create thousands of jobs.

As part of ongoing cooperation, China has pledged to continue supporting technical training and providing Juncao seedlings to Rwandan farmers.

With its wide applications and low environmental footprint, Juncao is emerging as a powerful tool in Rwanda’s efforts to build a green, inclusive, and food-secure future — one mushroom at a time.