Great driveability on narrow paths: AGRIMAX PROCROP is the row crop solution by BKT

Row crop tires are essential companions throughout the farming year, supporting a wide range of operations from early soil preparation to late-season harvesting. As the seasons shift, these tires enable precise maneuvering for planting, spraying, and crop care, all while minimizing soil compaction and protecting plant health. October, in particular, is a crucial month for many farmers—marking a transition where soil preparation intensifies ahead of winter, while some crops still require careful handling and harvesting. Across every stage, the demands of row crop systems call for tire solutions that combine stability, traction, and adaptability to varied terrain and conditions.

Attention to the needs of operators in the farming industry is BKT’s strong suit. For every challenge, the company researches and develops highly innovative and technologically advanced solutions for specific applications. In particular, for those who do most of their work between the rows, Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT), the leading multinational Off-Highway tire manufacturer, has designed a narrow-profile tire that increases stability and offers simultaneously a lower tire pressure, thus protecting the soil without damaging nearby plants. At the same time the tire provides good traction on several different terrains along with the ability to limit soil compaction, which is essential for high yields.

This solution is called AGRIMAX PROCROP, because the tire combines all these features in a single product, aiming at significantly improving agricultural operations and overall productivity. Among the key aspects of this tire is its design, which has been specifically engineered for both optimized field performance and excellent road travel. As a matter of fact, the open shoulder design has been developed for improved traction on various surfaces, in addition to facilitating self-cleaning by significantly reducing dirt and debris on road surfaces, which turns into increased safety.

“With AGRIMAX PROCROP, we have invested in developing a solution that would meet the needs of modern agriculture in row crop applications that involve even the use of large sprayers, making handling a fundamental requirement. Not only does this tire stand out for its technical qualities but also for the significant economic benefits it offers to farming businesses as well as for the high reliability that has always been a common trait of the entire BKT product range” comments Mr. Dilip Vaidya, R&D Director, BKT.

Indeed, AGRIMAX PROCROP is synonymous with increased durability and strength, resulting in reduced maintenance and replacement costs. Along with these benefits comes greater efficiency in field-to-road transfers due to the tire’s ability to reach speeds of up to 65 km/h, leading to considerable time savings, especially during frequent transfers. Also crucial is the large footprint that ensures reduced soil compaction, benefiting better long-term crop yields.

This tire represents a major step forward towards greater operational efficiency, environmental sustainability, and profitability for farmers, reflecting BKT’s ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive solutions in line with current and future agricultural challenges, with a keen eye on environmental considerations.