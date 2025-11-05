The Annual Grain SA Gala Awards once again celebrated the heart of South African agriculture – its producers – at a prestigious event held at the Birchwood Hotel, Gauteng, on Friday, 31 October. Themed “Legacy in the Land: The Art of Timing”, the evening honoured grain farmers who have mastered the delicate balance of patience, precision, and perseverance – those whose work reflects both faith in the land and vision for the future.

Grain SA celebrated excellence in grain production at this flagship event, which has become one of the most anticipated occasions on the agricultural calendar. The Grain Producer of the Year Award, now in its 26th year, carries a proud legacy of recognising the most effective and efficient grain producers in South Africa. More than an award for agricultural success, it celebrates the role of farmers as innovators, mentors, and leaders who embody profitable and sustainable grain production.

Attended by leading producers, senior government officials, representatives of agricultural trusts, organised agriculture, and captains of industry, the evening once again set the benchmark for excellence and served as a source of inspiration to the broader farming community.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, commended South Africa’s grain producers for achieving a record-breaking harvest of over 23 million tonnes this season – a remarkable 30% increase from the previous year.

“Our farmers have delivered a phenomenal achievement that secures national food supply, sustains jobs, and strengthens our trade balance,” said Minister Steenhuisen. “But we must recognise that this abundance also comes with challenges – falling grain prices and soaring input costs are squeezing producer margins. Government will continue working alongside Grain SA to protect competitiveness, improve logistics, and reduce red tape to ensure our farmers remain among the most respected in the world.”

Grain SA CEO Dr Tobias Doyer reflected on the deeper meaning of excellence in agriculture, describing the Grain Producer of the Year as “a benchmark for competitiveness and sustainability.”

“We don’t celebrate farmers for glamour – we celebrate them to learn,” said Doyer. “To study the systems, soil health, management and discipline that make South African producers among the best in the world. Great farms today must do four things: make money, build soil, develop people, and stay accountable. That’s the art of timing.”



2025 Grain SA/Syngenta Grain Producer of the Year

Each year, an expert judging panel – made up of an agronomist, an agricultural economist, and a soil scientist – carefully evaluates the finalists. The judges look beyond yield, assessing how effectively each producer manages their resources, finances, and farming systems. Finalists are recognised not only for grain production, but also for their diversification, innovation, and leadership within the agricultural community. The award highlights efficient and sustainable grain cultivation, reminding the sector that long-term success depends on responsible and resilient farming practices. Producers are measured across a wide range of criteria, including agronomy, production methods, pest and weed control, mechanisation, and labour management. It is a comprehensive evaluation that reflects the many dimensions of excellence in modern grain farming.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of Hansie Viljoen as the 2025 Grain SA/Syngenta Grain Producer of the Year.

Viljoen, who farms with his wife Wilmarie near Leeudoringstad in the North West, was recognised for his innovative, disciplined and data-driven approach to grain farming, combining precision technology, soil health management and strong business acumen. His operation, Viljoen Boerdery, has become a model of sustainable diversification – producing maize, soybeans and other crops while maintaining a people-centred management philosophy and continuous reinvestment in skills and technology.

“This award is not only for me, but for my team and family,” Viljoen said on receiving the honour. “Farming is about timing, teamwork and trust – and I’m proud to be part of a sector that keeps growing, adapting and feeding our nation.”

The other finalists were JP and Thonelle Truter of Moorreesburg in the Western Cape, and Riaan and Malanie Taljaard of Hoopstad in the Free State – all commended for setting the bar of excellence in South African grain production.



Syngenta South Africa Managing Director, Mr Luc Henry, reaffirmed the company’s partnership and purpose in recognising agricultural excellence:

“The producers we celebrate tonight remind us that progress in agriculture comes from resilience, learning and timing. It’s a privilege to walk this journey with Grain SA and the farmers who shape the future of our industry.”

Honouring leadership and legacy

In addition to the top producer award, the evening paid tribute to three agricultural leaders whose contribution extends far beyond their own fields:



Inspiration Award – Jozeph du Plessis

Recognised for 22 years of service on the Grain SA Board and his pivotal role in establishing South Africa’s commercial soybean and cotton industries. A fifth-generation farmer from Schweizer-Reneke, Du Plessis was described as a man “whose faith, humility and vision continue to inspire the next generation of producers.”



Golden Grain Award – Jaco Minnaar

Former Chairperson of Grain SA and past President of Agri SA, Minnaar was honoured for his leadership, integrity and commitment to farmer sustainability during some of the most challenging years in agriculture.



Golden Grain Award – Derek Mathews

Retired Chairperson of Grain SA, Mathews was recognised for his Vision, Legacy and Service in strengthening the organisation, empowering grain farmers, and championing meaningful transformation.



Transformation in action

Earlier in the evening, Grain SA celebrated the achievements of its Phahama Grain Phakama (PGP) programme, following the success of the Ukukhula Conference and Day of Celebration at NAMPO Park. The initiative – supported by partners including Absa, John Deere Financial, Land Bank, Hollard, Pannar, Bayer, Khula and Santam – showcased transformation in action, where developing grain farmers are transitioning from small-scale to commercial success.

Grain SA Vice-Chairperson Jeremia Mathebula reminded guests that this year’s theme, “The Art of Timing”, reflects both the patience and precision that define true farming success:

“Every great harvest begins in faith, in discipline, and in leadership that grows generation after generation. Our producers are the custodians of our land – they don’t just farm; they nurture futures.”

As the evening concluded, the agricultural community celebrated not only the season’s successes, but also the enduring spirit of South African producers – their resilience, unity and unwavering commitment to the land.