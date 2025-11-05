Extreme Weather Protection for High Value Crops

Climate-Change Resilient Crop Protection

In the face of intensifying extreme weather events across Southern Africa, traditional crop protection methods are proving inadequate for safeguarding high-value crops. Hence, to address this challenge, Shelanti Agri, in association with Valente Solutions, has devised an appropriate solution: engineered crop protection systems built with DNV-certified materials to protect high-value crops and enable farmers to achieve measurable returns.

Escalating extreme weather conditions are having a huge impact on commercial farming in Southern Africa, just like they have globally. Among other areas, this is particularly prominent in orchards, vineyards, and other high-value crops.

Traditional farming methods are being challenged. In many cases, farmers are bearing colossal financial losses from the damage caused by extreme weather conditions.

It is clear that traditional means of mitigating these risks – due to their limitations – cannot cope. Given this growing challenge, and considering what is at stake, this challenge is an opportunity for farmers to embrace new methods of protecting their crops.

The necessity

To underscore the necessity of new methods, Willem Visser, the director of Shelanti Agri, mentions some of the effects of extreme weather: “Some hailstorms can obliterate entire orchards within minutes, leaving behind total devastation.”

“At the other end of the spectrum, heavy rains and prolonged waterlogging cause fruit cracking, fungal outbreaks, and premature fruit drop. When the skies clear, another enemy often emerges – intense heat and solar radiation – scorching exposed fruit and reducing both quality and yield.

“Strong winds and frost take their toll on delicate blossoms and young shoots, while shifting microclimates fuel surges in insect pressure, with fruit flies and mites thriving in the aftermath of storms.”

Limitations of Traditional Methods

Unfortunately, traditional protective measures such as basic hail nets, windbreaks, rain films, and fungicide regimes are increasingly proving inadequate in the face of modern climate volatility. Visser attributes this to how these products are manufacture, highlighting common scenarios.

First, typically designed for single-risk scenarios, traditional measures struggle against compound threats like hail combined with wind or heavy rain.

Worse still, many systems are under-engineered, using materials that deform or tear under pressure, while their manual operation demands excessive labour. Simple covers can also trap humidity, fostering disease.

In general, lacking flexibility and poor integration with mechanised, high-density production, these outdated methods deliver only limited resilience as extreme and overlapping weather events become the new norm.

Given these shortcomings, farmers increasingly need innovative, integrated systems that can withstand multiple stress factors simultaneously.

Redefining Crop Protection

This is where innovation comes in. To enable farmers to protect their crops effectively, Shelanti Agri, in association with Valente Solutions, has devised a suitable solution. With over 62 years of experience and operations in over 70 countries, Valente Solutions continues to lead in innovative structural systems.

“We are redefining crop protection with systems engineered for durability, efficiency, and tailored performance. Using DNV-certified pre-stressed concrete and galvanised steel posts, their solutions provide a solid structural foundation,” Visser affirms.

“From anti-hail nets and reinforced rain films to anti-insect and shade or windbreak nets, every element is designed to safeguard crops against multiple hazards. Comprehensive accessories simplify installation, while automated options, such as the Wayki® sliding rain covers, reduce labour demands.

“By integrating these components, farmers gain complete ‘covering + support + protection’ systems, customised to the unique needs of each crop and site,” he guarantees, highlighting unique features.

Unique Features

Building on this approach, Valente Solutions and Shelanti Agri crop protection systems are engineered with unique features that deliver the necessary durability needed for harsh weather conditions.

Valente Solutions and Shelanti Agri deliver crop protection systems’ DNV-certified, pre-stressed posts withstand extreme wind and hail, while thermo-stabilised HDPE nets maintain their shape under load.

“Each system provides multi-functional protection, safeguarding crops against hail, rain, sun, wind, and insects. Smart, adaptable features like sliding covers and modular designs respond to changing weather, while site-specific structural calculations account for wind zones, hail history, crop height, and row spacing. Certified materials ensure longevity, lower failure risk, and minimal maintenance,” Visser elaborates, highlighting the vital role of their design.

Worth mentioning – thanks to their design and engineering – Valente Protection Systems offer the following advantages:

The protection systems require only a quarter of the maintenance time compared to traditional systems.

• Tension on each structure is precisely applied using torque wrenches, ensuring consistency and reliability.

• Each structure’s torque setting is determined according to its specific design parameters, guaranteeing optimal performance and long-term stability.

Complete Crop Protection System

Recognising the complexity of dealing with extreme weather conditions, Shelanti Agri delivers more than individual products. Rather than focusing on single components, the company offers a complete crop protection system designed for effectiveness and longevity through a three-pronged approach, Visser assures potential clients.

“The first step is a thorough site assessment and risk profiling, followed by a tailored design of structures and coverings to suit each farm’s conditions and needs. All components are supplied from a single source, with installation support and technical guidance provided. Modular designs allow phased expansion and seamless integration with existing farm operations and mechanisation,” he illustrates.

Beyond installation, Shelanti Agri offers ongoing service, maintenance, and upgrades. This ensures that crops remain protected while maximising long-term value. In the end, most importantly, this holistic model transforms crop protection into a fully managed solution.

Meeting Client-Specific Requirements

Equally important, while it offers a complete crop protection system, Shelanti is aware that clients have different requirements, Visser clarifies. “We recognise that every farm has unique requirements, and its approach is fully client-centric. And so, we begin with a detailed risk profiling, prioritising factors such as local climate, crop type, and operational needs.”

Accordingly, custom designs are developed to address specific hazards such as hail, sun, rain, and insects, while modular and scalable systems accommodate different budgets and timelines. Solutions are integrated into farm operations to allow machinery access, efficient harvesting, and minimal disruption.

What’s more, every client’s specific solution is provided with attention to detail. Specifically, return-on-investment-focused proposals demonstrate the benefits of reduced crop loss and improved pack-out.

To cap it all, client-specific comprehensive service and support throughout the system’s lifespan ensure seamless alignment with each client’s production strategy.

The Value of Partnering with Shelanti Agri

As a result, partnering with Shelanti Agri delivers tangible value to clients across multiple dimensions, Visser guarantees, specifying the following:

The company’s systems reduce crop loss from extreme weather while improving fruit quality and pack-out results.

• Operational efficiency is enhanced through lower labour and faster maintenance.

• Resilient, certified infrastructure future-proofs farms against environmental risks.

• Clients benefit from a single point of responsibility for structures, nets, and accessories, with scalable investments aligned to planting cycles.

• European-certified technical expertise ensures reliable performance, while consistent high-quality production offers marketing advantages.

Together, these factors provide peace of mind and a strong, long-term return on investment.

Return on Investment & Enhance Resilience for grower

The growing list of case studies of clients whom Shelanti Agri helped address a challenge with extreme weather conditions and/or insects demonstrates the effectiveness of the company‘s Climate-Change Resilient Crop Protection.

A recent one is of a grower that faced repeated pre-harvest rain, fungal issues, insect pressure, and occasional hail. The grower partnered with Shelanti Agri to protect their crop while maintaining mechanised harvesting.

After a thorough assessment as per standard practice, Valente pre-stressed posts were installed with semi-automatic sliding rain covers, complemented by insect and shade nets to manage pests, wind, and sunburn. Subsequently, a phased installation, combined with operator training, ensured efficient use.

The results were striking, Visser reminisces glowingly: “Fruit cracking and damage dropped by over 50%, Class 1 fruit increased, and export returns improved. Even more impressive, a subsequent hailstorm caused minimal harm compared to unprotected blocks, while operational efficiency during harvest improved.”

Evidently, the case demonstrates measurable return on investment and enhanced climate resilience of partnering with Shelanti Agru.

Shelanti Agri is based in Ceres, Western Cape Province in South Africa