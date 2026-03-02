Criterion Equipment’s service to its diverse customer base includes flexible maintenance and service agreements, which are designed to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) improve safety compliance and reliability, while minimising downtime and costly repairs.

Industry specialists recommend that forklift operators embrace maintenance and service agreements, because scheduled servicing carried out by technical experts ensures forklifts are maintained at optimal performance throughout their working life. These agreements help businesses stabilise operating costs, while improving equipment reliability and availability.

Maintenance and service agreements also play an important role in workplace safety by ensuring forklifts remain compliant with strict safety standards through routine inspections and repairs. Early identification of mechanical issues during scheduled servicing can help prevent accidents, reduce unplanned downtime and ensure a safer operating environment.

Another advantage is financial predictability. Scheduled servicing and expert repairs help organisations avoid major failures, stabilise maintenance expenditure and reduce the risk of premature equipment replacement. Battery maintenance in electric forklift fleets forms part of regular servicing, with condition monitoring helping to maximise battery life and ensure reliable performance.

“Our maintenance and service agreements are carefully structured solutions designed to support our customers in keeping their forklift fleets reliable, compliant and productive,” says Selly Moshoaliba, National Sales Manager, Criterion Equipment, exclusive distributor of TCM forklift trucks in Southern Africa.

“Rather than focusing only on reactive repairs, our team works closely with customers to understand their operational requirements. Our customised maintenance and service agreements provide planned servicing, technical support and predictable operating costs.”

Maintenance contracts are offered as standard on all Criterion Equipment lease options and cover all maintenance and service-related items for the duration of the contract period. The company is committed to ensuring all machines are maintained to consistent standards throughout the contract term, ensuring uninterrupted operations and long-term asset performance.

Fexible service agreements are an alternative for organisations that do not require a full maintenance contract. Service agreements – which ensure regular servicing of forklifts at defined intervals to maintain optimum performance – are recommended for equipment that is out of warranty or no longer covered by maintenance plans.

Regular servicing reduces the risk of unexpected breakdowns and extends equipment life, by ensuring timely maintenance and professional repairs. This proactive approach ensures consistent uptime and safer operations.

Criterion Equipment’s qualified technicians are responsible for maintaining, servicing and repairing its own equipment in the field where rental, maintenance or service agreements are in place. The company also provides on-site maintenance, servicing and repair support for customer-owned equipment, allowing organisations to consolidate technical support through a single service partner.

The company supplies and supports a full range of TCM forklift trucks, including electric counterbalance, reach and powered pallet trucks, as well as internal combustion counterbalance models.