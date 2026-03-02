Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing proudly celebrates an outstanding achievement by its shareholder, Ceres Fruit Growers (CFG), which has been named BRCGS Certificated Site of the Year 2026 by BRCGS (Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standards).

The award was presented in London and recognises exceptional commitment to food safety, quality management, and supply chain integrity. It represents more than an industry accolade — it is independent assurance that the apples and pears stocked by retailers and purchased by consumers meet some of the most stringent global food safety standards.

BRCGS certification is regarded worldwide as a benchmark for product safety, legality, authenticity, and quality. Being named Certificated Site of the Year signifies consistent excellence in maintaining these standards, demonstrating a deeply embedded food safety culture, and using certification to strengthen operations.

Francois Malan, Managing Director of Ceres Fruit Growers, said: “Ceres Fruit Growers (Pty) Ltd is honoured to be recognised as BRCGS Certificated Site of the Year for 2026. Winning this award confirms the mutual trust we share with our clients and shareholders. We believe that challenging ourselves through continuous improvement and teamwork is a proven recipe for success, embodying our slogan, ‘Leading the way.’ A commitment to a strong food safety and quality culture is an integral part of our DNA.”

Joe Hanekom, Senior Manager of Production at Ceres Fruit Growers, emphasised the direct benefit to customers.

“This award is particularly meaningful because it followed nomination by the industry. Over the past five years, we have achieved consecutive AA gradings in unannounced annual audits, with fewer than five deviations each time. That consistency demonstrates that our systems are not only in place, but are working effectively at all times.

“Our food safety and quality culture is something our staff actively live by. From management to the different departmental teams, everyone understands their role in protecting the integrity of our product.”

For retailers and consumers, this means confidence that the apples and pears reaching their shelves have been handled according to rigorous international standards.

“We challenge ourselves every year to improve further. Ultimately, this recognition belongs to the entire team and reinforces the trust placed in us by our customers and shareholders,” says Hanekom.

As the global marketer of Ceres Fruit Growers’ apples and pears, Tru-Cape highlighted the importance of the award in strengthening retailer partnerships and consumer confidence.

Roelf Pienaar, Managing Director of Tru-Cape, said: “Retailers operate in an environment where traceability, food safety and consistency are non-negotiable. This award provides independent verification that the fruit we market worldwide is supported by robust systems and a deeply embedded quality culture. For consumers, it means peace of mind. For retailers, it means reduced risk and a reliable supply partner. For Tru-Cape, it reinforces the trust that underpins our relationships across global markets.

At Ceres Fruit Growers, safeguarding product integrity extends beyond compliance. The company invests in continuous staff training aligned with international standards, including BRCGS and FSMA requirements, and measures performance through clear safety and quality indicators. Its Food Safety and Quality Culture Plan ensures that safety, authenticity, and quality are embedded in daily operations.

Being named BRCGS Certificated Site of the Year 2026 signals to retailers and consumers alike that the apples and pears sourced by Tru-Cape from Ceres Fruit Growers are produced and packed according to world-class standards — delivering not only quality fruit, but confidence from orchard to table.

For more information, please contact Lucille Botha at lucilleb@tru-cape.co.za or visit www.tru-cape.com. Follow Tru-Cape on X (@TruCapeFruit), Facebook (@Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing), TikTok (@trucape), and Instagram (@trucapefruit).