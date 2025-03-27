FAO partners with youth-led agritech startup to launch sustainable urban farming project in Kigali

The FAO Rwanda Office has launched its first urban farming demonstration project, advancing sustainable food production in Kigali. Implemented in partnership with Eza Neza, a youth-led agritech startup specializing in hydroponics and greenhouse technologies, the vertical farm features over 1,500 plants, including strawberries, lettuce, cauliflower, and cabbages.

“Urban agriculture is very much in line with Rwanda’s Green Rwanda initiative, which was launched by the Ministry of Environment”, said Coumba Sow, former FAO Representative in Rwanda. Inspired by young entrepreneurs, FAO aims to scale up the initiative in Kigali and other cities. “Rwanda is renowned for adopting innovations and green technologies, and we are optimistic many people will adopt vertical farming, especially those living in big buildings,” she noted.

Transforming urban food production

FAO’s demonstration farm uses hydroponics, growing vegetables, fruits, and herbs with less water and land than conventional methods. The system helps prevent soil-borne diseases and could boost yields by eight to ten times. For example, hydroponic tomato farming can produce up to 50 kg per square metre compared to 5 kg using traditional methods, said Christian Irakoze, co-founder of Eza Neza.

The pilot allows FAO and Eza Neza to showcase vertical farming and encourage adoption, he added. “We can use the technique on buildings and land. It can be in a hotel, school, home, or hospital. Restaurants can grow their food. With conventional farming, you are limited to land.”

Urban farming for resilient food systems

This initiative is rooted in FAO’s Green Cities Initiative and City Region Food Systems Programme, which aim to integrate agriculture and green spaces into cities and urban planning to enhance resilience, food security and sustainability.

Urban farming can play an important role in building resilient food systems. It can help ensure a steady supply of fresh, nutritious produce within city limits, reduce environmental impact and lower reliance on imported food. By making use of small spaces for food production, urban farming can contribute to efficient land use while creating job opportunities particularly attractive for youth. Additionally, urban agriculture initiatives can foster community engagement, education and social cohesion.

Expanding the movement

Inspired by FAO’s initiative, organizations like UNDP Rwanda and the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources have started setting up similar urban farming projects.

For further guidance, FAO’s Urban and Peri-urban Agriculture Sourcebook provides a comprehensive knowledge base, guidance and case studies for local decision-makers, policy advisors, urban planners, specialists, practitioners and others interested in urban and peri-urban agriculture.