East Africa Moves Toward Joint Fishing Licence to Curb Lake Victoria Conflicts

In a landmark move aimed at resolving longstanding disputes and promoting sustainable fishing, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are advancing plans to introduce a unified fishing licence for Lake Victoria.

This initiative seeks to harmonize fishing regulations across the three nations, reduce cross-border tensions, and address the challenges of illegal fishing that have plagued the lake for years.

Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest freshwater lake, is a vital resource supporting over 40 million people. However, differing national regulations have often led to conflicts among fishermen, particularly around contested areas like Migingo Island.

The proposed joint fishing licence would allow verified fishers from all three countries to access the lake freely under agreed-upon rules, thereby minimizing arrests and detentions that have strained diplomatic relations.

President William Ruto of Kenya emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that emissaries, led by Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, have been dispatched to engage Ugandan and Tanzanian officials in resolving maritime disputes and establishing a uniform licensing system.

Addressing Illegal Fishing and Resource Depletion

Illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing remains a significant threat to Lake Victoria’s ecosystem. Estimates suggest that 40% to 60% of fishing activities on the lake are illegal, contributing to the decline of key species like the Nile perch and tilapia.

The joint licence aims to facilitate better monitoring and data-sharing among the three nations, enabling more effective enforcement against illegal practices. By standardizing regulations and enforcement mechanisms, the initiative seeks to protect the lake’s biodiversity and ensure the sustainability of its fisheries.

Economic Implications and Stakeholder Engagement

The fishing industry on Lake Victoria is valued between $500 million and $800 million annually, providing employment for over 800,000 people. However, the lack of coordinated management has led to revenue losses and economic instability in fishing communities.

To address this, five Kenyan counties bordering the lake—Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Busia, and Migori—have drafted a bill to collectively monitor fishing activities and curb illegal practices. The bill proposes uniform pricing across beaches and markets, aiming to eliminate boundary and revenue disputes.

Stakeholders, including beach management units (BMUs), fish processors, exporters, and fishermen, are set to validate the draft before it proceeds to county assemblies. Dr. Stephen Orot, chairman of the Lake Victoria Riparian Counties Fisheries Committee, highlighted the bill’s potential to unify counties in combating illegal fishing gear and methods.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

While the joint fishing licence presents a promising solution, several challenges remain. Questions about revenue sharing, enforcement logistics, and the integration of existing local regulations need to be addressed. Additionally, the effectiveness of BMUs has been mixed, with reports of some units being complicit in illegal activities.

Moreover, the lake’s declining fish stocks are not solely due to illegal fishing. Factors such as pollution, climate change, and invasive species also contribute to the ecosystem’s degradation.

Despite these challenges, the collaborative efforts of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania signal a commitment to sustainable management of Lake Victoria’s resources. By working together, the three nations aim to ensure the lake continues to be a source of livelihood and food security for millions.