250 exhibitors at Zim’s 2025 ADMA Agri Show

Zimbabwe’s largest agriculture event ADMA Agri Show 2025 kicked off on Thursday becoming the biggest show to date with over 250 local and foreign exhibitors, livestock auctions, and vendors on 25 hectares.

The agriculture show is being held at A.R.T Farm in Pomona, Harare and will end on Saturday with thousands of people, including farmers and business leaders attending during the three days of the event.

According to the show organisers, the other highlight at the three-day event is the Second Zimbabwe Indigenous Breed Sale 2025.

The farmers attending the event will have the unique opportunity to buy breeds that have already proven themselves in the harshest production climates of Zimbabwe and the continent.

“After a fantastic display in 2024, there will be double the head of cattle on auction. All cattle buyers should stay tuned for a strong surprise to support the sale,” the show organisers said.

“The ADMA Agri Show is where all major agricultural dealers and manufacturers come together to showcase their products on offer in Zimbabwe.

“As a whole, the show offers a unique opportunity for farmers to build relationships with machinery and equipment suppliers, fertiliser and agrochemical companies, seed producers, irrigation specialists, financial institutions, and more agricultural supply companies,” the technical sales engineer at Alvan Blanch, James Shaw, said.