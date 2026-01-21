Renewable energy company Drax has selected ANDRITZ as the sole supplier of wear parts for its biomass pellet production facilities across North America. The supply agreement, which runs through September 2029, leverages ANDRITZ’s recently expanded regional service capabilities.

Under the agreement, ANDRITZ will supply premium wear parts to help ensure uninterrupted operations and optimized performance at Drax’s pellet plants. In addition to ensuring reliable operations, the partnership enables Drax to allocate more resources to initiatives that advance renewable energy and carbon-reduction goals.

ANDRITZ’s recent investments in additional service capabilities in North America play a key role in this collaboration. The company has opened a service center in Ruston, Louisiana, and a new die production plant in Windsor, Ontario. These facilities shorten delivery times, reduce transport-related emissions, and enhance service responsiveness for customers throughout the region.

“Partnering with ANDRITZ allows us to streamline operations and focus on strategic initiatives that drive sustainability and growth. Their commitment to regional service and quality aligns perfectly with our goals,” said Matt White, Executive Vice President of North America for Drax.

“This agreement reflects the trust Drax places in our expertise. Our investments in new facilities like Ruston and Windsor ensure that we can serve customers across North America quickly and reliably,” said Dan Lundt, Vice President of North America for ANDRITZ Feed & Biofuel.