A chainsaw is only as good as its chain, yet many users unknowingly make mistakes that compromise performance, safety, and efficiency. “Oversights, in how a chain is used and maintained, can turn a powerful tool into a frustrating liability,” says Brad Barthorpe, Sales Manager – Distributor Africa for Husqvarna South Africa. “Whether you’re a pro or a weekend warrior, avoiding certain common errors will ensure your equipment performs at its best and achieves the required results.”

Barthorpe highlights five key chainsaw chain missteps that users often make and how to correct them:

1. Using the Correct Chain

Not all chains are made to fit any size or brand of chainsaw. Fitting and using the wrong chain can lead to poor performance, excessive wear, and safety hazards.

The Fix

All chainsaws come with an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) chain, but replacements must be compatible with your specific model. Always check your chainsaw’s user manual or consult your nearest dealer to ensure you’re using the correct chain for optimal performance and safety. Low-kickback chains are best for beginners, while professionals might prefer full-chisel chains for faster cutting. Husqvarna’s X-Cut® chain is designed to handle demanding tasks with precision and longevity, making it a solid choice for both efficiency and durability.

2. Pre-Stretching

New chains naturally stretch as they wear in. If too tight, poor tension can cause excessive wear, while a loose chain increases the risk of derailment, creating a safety hazard.

The Fix

If your chain isn’t pre-stretched, check the tension frequently, especially during the first few hours of use and adjust as needed to ensure safe and efficient operation. Some premium chains, like the X-Cut®, are pre-stretched, reducing the need for frequent adjustments.

3. Improper Filing Techniques

A dull or blunt chain reduces cutting efficiency, increases the risk of dangerous kickbacks, and can cause mechanical damage to the chainsaw. Furthermore, improper filing will damage your chain. Using the wrong file size, incorrect filing angles, or filing freehand without a gauge will result in uneven cutters, reducing the chain’s sharpness. Certain chains, like the X-Cut®, are designed to maintain sharpness longer, reducing the need for frequent sharpening and ensuring smoother cutting.

The Fix

Use the correct size file for your chain and maintain the correct angles. A filing guide is non-negotiable as it ensures precision filing angles. Husqvarna X-Cut® chains are designed to maintain sharpness longer, ensuring smoother cutting.

Important to note is that a chain does the cutting work, and a correctly maintained, sharp chain will increase efficiencies plus reduce operator fatigue.

4. Ignoring the Depth Gauges

Depth gauges control how much wood the cutter removes with each pass. If too high, the chain won’t cut; if too low, the cutter removes too much wood, increasing vibration and stress on the saw, leading to costly mechanical damage. Chains like the X-Cut® are engineered for precision, ensuring consistent performance with minimal adjustments.

The Fix

Regularly check and adjust your depth gauges to the manufacturer’s recommended height. A depth gauge tool, which is generally part of a filing gauge, will maintain the correct settings for optimal cutting performance.

5. Running a Dry Chain

Lubrication is crucial to reducing friction and heat buildup, which can quickly wear down a chain and the guide bar. Forgetting to check oil levels (for both battery and electric chainsaws) or refilling the chain oil each time one refuels will lead to premature chain and guide-bar wear.

The Fix

Always ensure your chainsaw’s oil reservoir is full before starting a job. Using the correct chain oil can also improve longevity and performance. Husqvarna X-Cut® chain is designed with superior lubrication efficiencies ensuring longer chain life.

“By avoiding these mistakes and following best practices, you’ll ensure your chainsaw runs at its optimal level—boosting performance, enhancing safety, extending your equipment’s lifespan, and saving you money in the long run,” Barthorpe concludes.

To find out more about Husqvarna’s X-Cut® chainsaw chain or any of their other outdoor power tools, please visit https://www.husqvarna.com/zm.