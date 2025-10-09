BMG’s Liqui Moly Guntec firearm cleaning products

Safe and thorough cleaning of firearms

BMG has extended its lubrication and cleaning portfolio with the Liqui Moly Guntec range of firearm care products, which includes a highly efficient silencer cleaner. These products, which are suitable for field use and workshop maintenance, ensure safe and thorough cleaning of firearms.

“It is critical that products used for firearm maintenance are both effective and safe for all common materials, which is why care is taken during selection of the products we offer hunters, sport shooters and security professionals,” explains Carlo Beukes, Business Development Manager for BMG’s Agricultural, Automotive and Lubrication division. “Liqui Moly’s Guntec range has been developed as a complete maintenance system, to meet essential cleaning and lubrication requirements. Notable features of the Guntec range include thorough cleaning, quicker maintenance time and reduced wear on equipment.”

“The Guntec silencer cleaner, which is unique to Liqui Moly, has been formulated to dissolve combustion residues that accumulate in silencers – a common problem that conventional barrel cleaners do not adequately address. This cleaner efficiently removes fouling without damaging delicate components, enabling users to maintain silencers in safe operating condition, while reducing cleaning time and extending service life of their firearm.”

The Liqui Moly Guntec Barrel and Gun Cleaner is applied as a foam that clings to surfaces and loosens copper, tombac and smoke residues. This product is suitable for use on materials that include steel, wood and polymer. After treatment, the use of Guntec Gun Oil or Gun Care Spray helps preserve barrels against corrosion. Guntec Gun Spray, with the addition of PTFE solid lubricants, offers long-lasting protection against wear. Guntec Grease ensures reliable function of moving parts under load and the treatment spray provides overall protection for weapons used or stored in demanding environments.

BMG has also introduced conveniently packaged promotional kits – combining core cleaners and lubricants with accessories – as a ready-to-use solution for comprehensive firearm care.

BMG’s wide range of Liqui Moly products has been designed for use in all industries, including challenging conditions in heavy industry and the mines, as well as automotive, agriculture, domestic and general engineering applications.

Liqui Moly chemicals, which have been developed in Germany to the highest quality standards, reduce operational and maintenance costs and also enhance environmental protection.