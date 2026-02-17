Bartronics Inks Deal with AYOU for AI-Powered Warehousing Push

International: Bartronics India Limited (“BIL”) has executed a definitive Shareholders Agreement with Shree NagaNarasimha Pvt. Ltd., operating under the AYOU brand, marking a strategic step in its expansion under Project AVIO Agritech. With the agreement now signed, completion of the transaction is expected over the coming weeks, subject to the transfer of funds and customary closing formalities.

The move builds on Bartronics’ strong rural footprint across India’s major agricultural corridors, including an established network in the potato belt of Uttar Pradesh and the onion belt of Maharashtra, along with sourcing linkages across other key fruits and vegetables clusters. Together, these regions form a critical backbone of India’s fresh produce economy. By combining this physical reach with structured aggregation and technology integration under the AYOU brand, Bartronics aims to create a scalable, efficient, and transparent farm-to-market ecosystem.

Following completion of the transaction, Bartronics plans to transform select warehouses within its network into AI-enabled smart aggregation and processing hubs operating under AYOU. These facilities will integrate computer vision-based grading, digital quality benchmarking, predictive inventory analytics, and batch-level traceability systems. The initiative is designed to improve supply precision across commodities including potatoes, onions, and a wider basket of fruits and vegetables, while reducing wastage, enhancing quality consistency, improving demand forecasting, and enabling real-time visibility across procurement and dispatch flows.

AYOU currently supplies to leading quick commerce and modern trade players, including Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, BigBasket, and Blinkit, as well as retail brands such as Trent, among others. The introduction of AI at the warehouse layer is expected to strengthen service reliability and traceability standards for these partners, while improving price realization and transparency for farmers across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other sourcing geographies.

By embedding artificial intelligence into post-harvest infrastructure, Bartronics seeks to convert its agricultural footprint into a data-driven rural commerce platform. The structured data generated through this system is expected to support better planning, reduced supply-demand mismatches, and scalable expansion into additional commodities and markets over time.

Commenting on the development, Vidyasagar Reddy, Managing Director, Bartronics India Limited, said, “Our network across the potato belt in Uttar Pradesh and the onion belt in Maharashtra provides us with a strong agricultural backbone. The rollout of AI-enabled warehousing under the AYOU brand will transform this physical reach into a technology-led, efficient, and traceable supply chain. This initiative is about building modern agri-infrastructure that delivers measurable value to farmers while strengthening our position with leading quick commerce and modern trade partners.”