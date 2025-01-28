At the international fruit and vegetable show in Berlin, Arrigoni confirms its role as a reliable agricovering partner. On stand B-32 in hall 3.1, the company will be presenting its Prisma® and Robuxta® heat-reflecting solutions, designed to guarantee optimal microclimates, effective temperature control, water saving and more vigorous crops

Water efficiency, high degree of shading, active protection against pests and diseases and easily implemented, durable products. These, in short, are some of the strengths of the new Arrigoni range at Fruit Logistica from 5 to 7 February 2025. Innovative, high-performing solutions, designed to successfully tackle the challenges of climate change.

Ever-increasing temperatures and reduced water resources are leading to a reduction of farming yields and also negatively affecting crop quality. Producing more, in a more sustainable way, with less water and artificial products, is the technical hurdle the farming of the future has to overcome.

Arrigoni, international leader in the production of crop protection nets, has drawn on its experience in the design and manufacture of agrotextiles for use in farming to come up with specific solutions for both open-field crops and protected environments such as greenhouses and tunnels, where products such as Solanaceae (tomatoes, bell peppers, aubergines, etc.), “baby leaves” and soft fruit are grown.

Thanks to its range of high-tech products, Arrigoni is ideally placed to take up this challenge. With its Robuxta® and Prisma® heat-reflecting screens, in particular, Arrigoni offers ideal solutions which can increase plants’ level of shading while protecting crops and simultaneously raising yields.

The Robuxta® range, designed for use on tensile structures, features a white version incorporating the LD light diffusion additive that reflects infrared radiation for effective temperature control, with reductions of up to 5 degrees in the summer months, and increases in yield of as much as 70%. What’s more, this temperature control enables an improvement of 20-30% in water use efficiency.

Prisma®, on the other hand, is a range of protective screens that provide optimised light diffusion combined with temperature control, for high-tech greenhouses. This solution diffuses light more evenly around the plant, even around its lower sections. This reduces the risk of scorch damage and improves vegetables’ polyphenol content. What’s more, the lower temperatures improve working conditions for staff and save significant amounts of water.

The data obtained from a three-year trial conducted at Biltzheim in the Haut-Rhin département in France during 2022 demonstrate that the Arrigoni Prisma® range of shading screens is the most effective and efficient in terms of the shading factor ensured for crops (tomato first and foremost), reflected in a reduction of up to 50% in watering requirements. The temperature inside greenhouses protected with Prisma® was found to be up to 10 degrees Celsius lower than in the control tunnel.

The Arrigoni Group’s top management will be at Fruit Logistica 2025 to illustrate the benefits of Prisma® and Robuxta®, together with all the other solutions ready and waiting to support modern, environment-friendly farming. Arrigoni looks forward to seeing you at stand B-32, hall 3.1