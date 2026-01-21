As Food System Enters ‘Decade of Disruption’, European Leaders Meet at Sustainable Foods 2026 to Shape the Future

Appetite suppressants, ultra‑processed foods and climate‑strained supply chains move to the top of the agenda as decision‑makers come together in London

As world leaders head to Davos under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue”, Sustainable Foods 2026 will bring that same spirit to London, convening decisionmakers from across the food and drink sector. Senior executives will address the transition towards a system that remains profitable, but preserves the environment, improves public health, and strengthens the resilience of supply chains.

Taking place on 28th – 29th January 2026 at the Business Design Centre, the fifth annual event will focus on four key pillars: Health & Nutrition, Food Security, Net Zero and Regenerative Agriculture. The event is positioned as a solution-driven platform spanning both animal and plant-based value chains, reflecting the reality that transforming food will require action in every category, from meat and dairy to fruit, vegetables, grains and pulses.​

“Rapid progress on reducing agricultural emissions and being thoughtful about how we use our land is needed for the UK to meet its climate targets”, said Emma Pinchbeck, Chief Executive of the Climate Change Committee. “The good news is that the solutions are already in front of us, from supporting our farmers to making it easier and more affordable for people to access nutritious and tasty food.”

Health, Nutrition and Ultra Processed Foods

Health is now a central strategic issue for food businesses, with rising obesity and diet-related disease, alongside growing scrutiny of Ultra Processed Foods. The Health & Nutrition pillar will look at the shift towards healthier, more sustainable diets for future generations while keeping food attractive, affordable and convenient.​

“We recognise the vital role supermarkets can play in securing a sustainable food system,” said Ken Murphy, CEO of Tesco. “Our customers are telling us they want food that is affordable, healthier and better for the planet – and they expect us to lead the way.”

Food Security and Resilience

The Food Security pillar will examine how climate extremes, conflict and geopolitical tension are changing the risk landscape for global food supply and making resilience a priority in boardrooms. Sessions will explore how both animal and plant-based supply chains can adapt as growing conditions shift, with some regions becoming more exposed to physical and financial risks and new production opportunities emerging elsewhere.​

​“We are entering a decade of unprecedented disruption in the food system,” said Henry Dimbleby, Co-founder of Bramble Partners, LEON, and author of the National Food Strategy. “Health, nature and climate are no longer abstract ESG concerns – they are hard commercial realities. Appetite suppressants are booming, ultra-processed food is under fire, and climate change is straining supply chains. Money is moving, and leaders who don’t act now will be left behind.”

Net Zero, Data and Regulation

Net Zero remains a central strand of the agenda, as climate pressures, higher welfare expectations and labour costs all increase the incentive to reduce emissions and waste throughout the value chain. Discussions will focus on moving from high-level commitments to detailed delivery plans that cut emissions in agriculture, processing, transport, packaging and retail.​

Regenerative Agriculture

The Regenerative Agriculture pillar will highlight how farmers in livestock, arable and mixed systems are rethinking soils, inputs and land use to build more resilient and profitable businesses that also support climate and nature goals. Case studies will show how regenerative approaches – including changes in grazing, crop rotations, input use and diversification – are being implemented in both animal and plant-based supply chains, and how these shifts can be supported by retailers, brands, foodservice operators, financiers and other supply chain partners.​

Who will attend?

Across two days, Sustainable Foods 2026 will bring together more than 700 delegates, over 100 speakers, around 50 exhibitors and participants from more than 45 countries.

In addition, Dan Saladino, presenter of BBC Radio 4’s The Food Programme, will be reporting from Sustainable Foods 2026, with a dedicated episode due to air on Friday 6 February at 11:00 GMT and repeated on Saturday at 22:15 GMT.

High level keynotes and C-Suite panels will accompany technical sessions, alongside curated networking and 1-2-1meetings. Confirmed speakers include senior representatives from government, farming, retail, food manufacturing, health bodies, technology companies and international organisations, all focused on turning high level commitments into practical action.​

Organisations that are passionate about shaping the future of food are invited to join Sustainable Foods in London and contribute to building a healthier, more resilient and lower impact food system for the next generation.