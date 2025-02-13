AgriTech Expo Zambia 2025: Showcasing Innovation and Agricultural Excellence

The highly anticipated AgriTech Expo Zambia 2025 is set to take place from April 10th-12th, 2025, at the Golden Valley Agricultural Research Trust (GART) in Chisamba. As Southern Africa’s premier agricultural exhibition, this landmark event will bring together over 19,500+ local and international farmers, agribusinesses, and industry stakeholders, reinforcing Zambia’s pivotal role as a regional leader in agriculture.

Now celebrating its 11th anniversary, the AgriTech Expo Zambia has cemented its position as a dynamic platform for showcasing cutting-edge technology, sustainable farming practices, and agribusiness opportunities. Spanning 22 hectares, the expo is recognized as the largest and most professionally attended agricultural exhibition in Southern Africa.

The 2024 expo featured a strong international exhibitor presence, including companies from Germany, Czech Republic, Zimbabwe, China, Mauritius, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

This year’s show will feature live crop trials from leading seed and crop protection companies, live machinery demonstrations, and an expanded lineup of exhibitors from Zambia and beyond. Over 150 agriculture entities will exhibit including: Bayer, Corteva, ETG – Machinery, ETG – Zamfert, Good Nature Agro, Lindsay Africa, New Holland, Novatek Animal Feeds, OMNIA, Rainbow Agro / Plant Care Agri, SARO, Seed-Co, Starke Ayres, Yara, Synergy, Afriseed, TATA/John Deere, and a host of other agriculture entities.

The AgriTech Expo 2025 will showcase its historic zones, including:

● Irrigation Zone – Featuring the latest water-saving and irrigation technologies.

● Energy Zone – Highlighting renewable energy solutions for sustainable farming.

● Drone Zone – Demonstrating precision agriculture through aerial technology.

● Livestock Zone – Showcasing innovations in animal husbandry and nutrition.

The AgriTech Expo 2025 is proud to welcome Starke Ayres as the Registration Area & Gold Sponsor. Visitors will be greeted by a vibrant entrance adorned with border fl owers, sweetcorn, and vegetable displays, a refl ection of the company’s commitment to agronomic excellence. The company will showcase its top-performing hybrid onions, tomatoes, cabbages, and a range of other high-yielding crops, reinforcing their commitment to empowering farmers.

Returning as a Gold Sponsor is Saro Agro Zambia, a Zambian company with a legacy dating back to 1940. SARO Group remains a key provider of high-quality machinery and innovative solutions for farmers across the region.

For the fi rst time, Rainbow Agrosciences Zambia will host a live crop trial. Rainbow Agrosciences Zambia, a division of Rainbow Agro, is a global leader in crop protection, serving over 100 countries across fi ve continents. Visitors to the Rainbow Agrosciences Zambia demo plot will have the opportunity to explore crop protection programs and receive tailored advice from expert agronomists.

Pre-registration opens in February 2025. Secure your spot early by visiting www.agritech-expo.com.