Women make up nearly half of the agrifood workforce in sub-Saharan Africa, with more than three-quarters of employed women working within agrifood systems – managing farms, leading farmer organizations, building agribusinesses, and developing solutions that strengthen food security and economic resilience.

Yet despite their significant contributions, structural barriers continue to limit women’s access to finance, markets, land, and productive resources.

To mark the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD), AGRA, through its VALUE4HER initiative, convened women agripreneurs, policymakers, and development partners at the Joaquim Chisanno International Centre in Maputo, Mozambique to celebrate women driving inclusive agricultural transformation across Africa, while officially opening applications for the 2026 VALUE4HER Women Agripreneurs of the Year Awards (WAYA).

Held under the theme “Give Agency to Gain Growth,” the convening highlighted the critical role women play as innovators, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers within Africa’s agrifood systems.

Evidence shows that closing systemic gaps that constrain women in agriculture could have transformative impact. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), if women farmers had the same access to productive resources as men, their yields could increase by 20–30%, potentially reducing global hunger by up to 17%.

Speaking virtually, Ms. Alice Ruhweza, President of AGRA, emphasized that International Women’s Day serves as more than a moment of celebration.

“Women are not just participants in Africa’s agrifood systems—they are innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders driving transformation across the value chain. Investing in women’s agency, leadership, and access to opportunities unlocks growth not only for women-led businesses, but for Africa’s food systems and economies.”

The event was also graced by Her Excellency Dr. Maria Benvinda Levy, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mozambique, who underscored the importance of empowering women to accelerate economic growth and resilience across the continent.

“The National Program for the Eradication of Poverty places the improvement of people’s living conditions at the centre of our national agenda. It prioritises support for the most vulnerable, reduces social inequalities, and advances inclusive development across Mozambique. Women agripreneurs are central to this transformation, driving productivity, strengthening food systems, and expanding opportunity in our communities.”

On the sidelines of the celebrations, AGRA announced the opening of applications for the 2026 Women Agripreneurs of the Year Awards (WAYA2026) – a flagship initiative of the VALUE4HER program that recognizes and awards exceptional women agripreneurs demonstrating innovation, leadership and business excellence across agricultural value chains.

Launched in 2021, the WAYA Awards have become a cornerstone platform spotlighting women-led agribusiness and their transformative role in Africa’s food systems. Winners receive grants of up to USD 300,000 to scale their enterprises and expand their impact and will be awarded in September at this year’s Africa Food Systems Forum (AFSF) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Last year’s winners were selected from a highly competitive pool of nearly 2,000 applicants, representing some of the continent’s most inspiring women entrepreneurs. Finalists showcased diverse innovations in value addition, ag-tech, community leadership and sustainable farming across countries including Benin, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The call for applications will close on 8th May 2026, with the awards being open to women-led agribusinesses across Africa. Visit the AGRA or VALUE4HER social media (LinkedIn, X, Facebook) pages for details on how to apply.