Africa fertilizers and soil health discussions shift from declarations to implementation of concrete actions

The discussions around fertiliser use and soil health in Africa has taken a different direction with a significant move from declarations to implementation of concrete actions that would lead to healthier soils and enhanced food production.

This follows a critical roundtable conversation that took place yesterday in Kigali, Rwanda by experts, policymakers, and private sector leaders on the African Fertilizer and Soil Health Action Plan (AFSH-AP) and the Soil Initiative for Africa (SIA).

The event, hosted by the Coalition of Implementors for Fertilizers and Soil Health (CIFSH) in partnership with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and the Joint Development Partners, brought to light the pressing challenges and opportunities in securing Africa’s agricultural future.

This follows the fact that soil is a critical resource at the heart of Africa’s agricultural revolution but widespread soil degradation threatens food security across the continent.

A Shift Toward Domestic Solutions

A key theme that emerged from the discussions was the urgent need to shift from dependency on donor funding to mobilizing domestic resources. Participants stressed that sustainable agricultural transformation in Africa can only be achieved if African governments and African institutions take the lead. By committing national resources, engaging high-level government officials, and ensuring policy alignment with local needs, the continent can drive meaningful progress in soil health initiatives.

“At the heart of Africa’s agricultural transformation is our most critical resource—soil. The discussions in Kigali have underscored the urgent need to move beyond declarations and focus on coordinated actions that restore and sustain soil health,” said Henk van Duijn, President & CEO, IFDC (Representative of Coalition of Implementors for Fertilizers and Soil Health).

The roundtable also underscored the pivotal role of the private sector, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), in driving this transformation. Speakers called for intentional engagement of the private sector in both the coordination and implementation of soil health projects. By harnessing the innovation and agility of SMEs, Africa can scale up efforts to improve soil health and agricultural productivity.

Strategic partnerships emerged as another critical component of the discussions. Participants highlighted the importance of collaborating with insurance and financing institutions to provide the financial backing necessary to sustain long-term efforts. The African Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM) was identified as a key tool to leverage private sector resources and scale up soil health initiatives.

Data-Driven Approaches for Effective Implementation

The importance of implementing robust data collection and monitoring systems was emphasized to ensure that resources are allocated where they are most needed. By tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) and focusing on areas with the highest impact potential, stakeholders can make informed decisions that drive the success of soil health programs.

Enhancing Cross-Learning and Synergy Across Levels

As a key outcome of the roundtable, participants emphasized the importance of cross-learning and synergy at various levels. Regional hubs will be pivotal in fostering cross-border knowledge exchange and technology sharing among countries. At the continental level, efforts will focus on coordinating actions and ensuring effective collaboration between regional hubs, continental bodies, and global partners. This approach aims to enhance synergy, streamline coordination, and facilitate the sharing of best practices and innovations across regions and continents, strengthening Africa’s collective capacity to address soil health and agricultural challenges.

From Policy to Action: The Next Steps

The keynote speaker, Antony Chapoto, Executive Director, Africa Network of Agricultural Policy Research Institutes (ANAPRI) ANAPRI, underscored the critical need for Africa to move from policy declarations to real, actionable implementation. “To truly transform Africa’s agricultural landscape, we must move beyond mere declarations and commit to concrete, localized actions,’ he stated. “This requires African-led initiatives that engage all stakeholders and address local needs. It’s time for increased investment in R&D and the development of a robust Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning system. We must also streamline our efforts, ensuring that resources are directed efficiently and effectively at the national level. Only through these measures can we achieve meaningful progress and secure a sustainable future for our continent’s food systems.”

The roundtable concluded with a resounding call to action: the vision of a food-secure Africa, supported by resilient and fertile soils, must be realized through coordinated, Africa-led efforts. This includes the development of regional hubs, the engagement of countries ready to advance Soil Health and Fertilizer Use (SHFU) initiatives, and the continuous leveraging of existing knowledge and resources.

As Africa stands at a critical juncture in its agricultural journey, the discussions in Kigali have set the stage for transformative action. With coordinated efforts, robust partnerships, and a focus on sustainability, Africa has a unique opportunity to secure its food future, ensuring that its soils remain healthy and productive for generations to come. The outcomes of this roundtable will play a pivotal role in shaping the next phase of Africa’s agricultural policies, as stakeholders across the continent come together to implement the vision of a food secure Africa. “By mobilizing domestic and international resources, engaging the research and knowledge centers, the private sector, and forming strategic partnerships, we can secure Africa’s agricultural future and ensure that our soils remain fertile for generations to come,” added Henk van Duijn.