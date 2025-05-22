At the heart of South Africa’s Gold-winning display at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show lies a uniquely local hero, Rooibos. Used not only in its familiar shrub form – nestled among over 25 000 stems of vibrant fynbos, but also steeped to tint the exhibit’s streams a warm amber hue, Rooibos brought the true spirit of the Cape mountains to life.

The streams, inspired by the tannin-rich waters of the Storms River and other Cape mountain catchments, flowed through a dramatic canyon carved into a mountain of Proteas, flanked by cliff-dwelling plants and cascading waterfalls.

In a magical twist, the earthy scent and warmth of the Rooibos-infused waters attracted a nightly visitor. A curious fox began making regular appearances, quietly drawn to the streams to sip from their soothing Rooibos waters under the cover of darkness. Only his delicate pawprints remained each morning as evidence of his approval.

“Seeing nature respond so instinctively to something so proudly South African was a moment of pure wonder,” says garden designer, Leon Kluge, who was photographed pointing to the fox’s footprints beside the Rooibos stream. “It reminded us that when we create with authenticity and respect for nature, even the wild comes to honour it.”

This year’s exhibit – the largest South Africa has ever presented at Chelsea – celebrates the incredible biodiversity born of the meeting of the Indian and Atlantic Oceans. From the rugged Cape fynbos to the lush flora of KwaZulu-Natal, the display featured everything from blue Streptocarpus and Disa orchids to flame lilies and Christmas bells.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Grootbos Foundation, Hazendal Wine Estate, Southern Sun and all the farmers and farmworkers whose dedication helped secure this Gold. This moment belongs to all of us – and to the fox who knew a good brew when he found one,” says Kluge.