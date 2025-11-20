12th CEO Dialogue on Southern Africa Gathers Leaders to Shape Africa’s Growth Agenda

More than 200 chief executives, government officials, economists and influential regional leaders are convening in Johannesburg, South Africa for the 12th CEO Dialogue on Southern Africa, a high-level forum aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships and accelerating investment across the continent.

The two-day event, held on 20–21 November 2025 is organised by The European House – Ambrosetti (TEHA) and chaired by former South African finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

The Dialogue brings together decision-makers from across the public and private sectors to unpack Africa’s economic trajectory, explore opportunities in infrastructure and energy, and discuss policies shaping the future of trade and investment.

This year’s theme emphasises advancing inclusive growth and leveraging Africa’s rising geopolitical relevance.

Focus on Africa’s Position in a Shifting Global Order

featuring a deep dive into Africa’s geopolitical, business and investment outlook, the leaders examined the continent’s growing influence within global governance structures, including the G20.

Speakers include AfCFTA Secretary General Wamkele Mene, TEHA CEO Valerio De Molli, and senior leaders from the United Nations Global Compact and Italy’s trade and investment community.

The sessions highlights Africa’s need to strengthen regional integration, improve its global competitiveness, and enhance foreign direct investment flows at a time of rising geopolitical fragmentation.

Public–Private Partnerships for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

A central theme of the Dialogue is how public-private partnerships (PPPs) can support long-term development—particularly investments targeting Africa’s youth exploring how collaboration between governments, corporates and development partners can expand access to education, digital skills, healthcare and nutrition for future generations.

Key contributors include former European Commission president José Manuel Barroso, former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, Global Fund executive director Peter Sands, and representatives from the Gates Foundation and Coca-Cola’s Project Last Mile.

Infrastructure Financing Takes Centre Stage

On day two, discussions turn to closing Africa’s infrastructure financing gap, a critical barrier to economic growth. Panellists—among them Standard Bank’s Lungisa Fuzile, Transnet Ports Authority CEO Phyllis Motšatši Difeto, and senior officials from South Africa’s National Treasury and Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs—will focus on expanding blended finance, de-risking investment, and unlocking institutional capital for transformative projects.

TEHA Africa chairman Nhlanhla Nene is expected to outline a roadmap for strengthening financial mechanisms and improving the flow of funds toward high-impact infrastructure investments.

CEOs Share Perspectives on Business in Africa

A live CNBC Africa broadcast will feature business leaders discussing the continent’s investment climate, regulatory uncertainty, evolving skills needs, and the growing strategic importance of ESG compliance.

Executives from Bank of America, Old Mutual, Mopani Copper Mines, Roche Diagnostics and others will offer insights on how they are navigating Africa’s complex but promising markets.

It will culminate in the signing of the CEO Manifesto on the future of African business—signalling a collective commitment to driving sustainable and inclusive growth across the region.

Trade, G20 Engagement and Africa’s Voice on the Global Stage

A special conversation with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will analyse Africa’s trade outlook, followed by a high-level panel featuring G20 and African leaders, including ministers of finance from South Africa and Italy, the President of the Union of the Comoros, and representatives of the African Union and Afreximbank.

The dialogue aims to advance South Africa’s 2025 G20 presidency agenda of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, ensuring African priorities are integrated into global cooperation frameworks.

Energy and Agri-Food Sustainability in the Spotlight

Given persistent energy shortages across Southern Africa, a dedicated panel brings together leaders from Eskom, Sonangol, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, and the World Bank to explore solutions for energy access, renewable integration, rural electrification, and investment de-risking.

The Dialogue concludes with a side event on energy-smart and circular agri-food value chains, led by the Italian Agency for Cooperation and Development. Sector innovators and farmers from Zimbabwe, Mozambique and South Africa will share practical models for strengthening resilience in agricultural production using renewable energy and circular economy principles.