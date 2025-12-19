At just 22, Matlhane Thabiso Maphoto is shaping the future of farming in South Africa. Born in Tzaneen, Limpopo, he is the founder of AgricShare Africa, a digital platform helping rural farmers connect to markets and opportunities. His work has earned him recognition in the Mail & Guardian Top 200 Young South Africans (Agriculture, 2025), a place in the GradStar Top 100, and honours as a SAICA Student Leadership Award finalist, South African Agriculture Awards nominee, and MEF Excellence in Agriculture nominee.

AgricShare Africa is central to Maphoto’s mission to drive collaboration and pan-African transformation in agriculture. Inspired by his father’s belief that “farming is the future,” he grounds innovation in real-world experience. A Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting graduate from the University of Johannesburg, he complements his financial expertise with training in artificial intelligence, sustainable development, and financial literacy. This blend of skills fuels his vision of farming as sustainable, inclusive, and profitable.

The platform acts as a digital hub, connecting smallholder farmers to livestock auctions, bursaries, funding opportunities, and climate-smart training. AgricShare Africa meets farmers where they are, using accessible social tools to reach communities in Limpopo where agriculture is often seen as unviable. With a strong focus on women and youth, it promotes sustainable farming, financial literacy, and community resilience.

Its impact is clear. AgricShare Africa has trained farmers in drought-resistant techniques, supported bursary applications for rural youth, lobbied for expanded broadband access, and secured backing for an upcoming Agri-Youth Hub. Maphoto also mentors young people, running workshops and improving access to resources such as drought-resistant seeds and irrigation systems.

He draws inspiration from his father and global figures like Dr Agnes Kalibata. Through AgricShare Africa, he advocates for policy reforms that support young and marginalised farmers, including equitable land access, affordable financing, and better rural connectivity. The platform’s vision aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, positioning it as a model for inclusive agricultural growth both locally and across the continent.

For Matlhane Thabiso Maphoto, farming is about dignity, opportunity, and resilience. AgricShare Africa reflects the rise of a new generation of “agric-preneurs” working at both community and national levels. As he looks ahead, he returns to his father’s words: “Farming is the future.” Through AgricShare Africa, that future is being built today—digital, inclusive, and transformative. “