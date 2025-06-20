AGRA has held the Youth Entrepreneurship for the Future of Agriculture (YEFFA) Mozambique Convening under the theme “Empowering Youth for Engagement in the Agri-food Sector to Create Job Opportunities and Climate-Resilient Food Systems,” in Maputo Mozambique.

The convening brought together policymakers, private sector players, youth leaders, and development partners to co-create pathways that unlock opportunities for young people.​ The convening also captured the voices of Mozambique’s youth, documenting the realities they face in the agri-food sector and introduced practical, youth-led solutions to guide future program design.

With unemployment rates as high, as 30% due to low skill levels that prevent their integration into the formal labor market. The YEFFA program equips the youth with skills in sustainable farming, business, and finance, while still advocating for policies that support their agribusinesses.