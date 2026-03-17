Dissolved air flotation is now available for permanent and rental use, backed by expert skills and customisation options.

Xylem South Africa launched DAF, a compact and convenient industrial wastewater pre-treatment system.

DAF uses microscopic air bubbles to separate suspended solids and associated contaminants, supporting material recovery, water recycling, and regulatory compliance when integrated into appropriate treatment trains

DAF systems are typically more compact than conventional gravity clarification and sedimentation systems, deployable as standalone or part of a larger treatment environment, and available as permanent or rental infrastructure.

Xylem, a global water technology company focused on solving complex water challenges, launched its new Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) products and services for the South African market.

In an event hosted at Xylem Africa’s headquarters in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, the company unveiled its DAF equipment and services, delivering reliable wastewater treatment to key sectors such as mining, municipalities, agriculture, aquaculture, food & beverage, paper & pulp, chemical manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies.

DAF is a critical pre-treatment and solids-separation system within broader wastewater treatment system. It can operate as a standalone solids-separation step or complement downstream biological, filtration, or reuse systems to help achieve site-specific compliance and reuse objectives. The compact and modular design enables deployment in constricted and crowded sites. Xylem also provides excellent DAF rental options that support smaller and seasonal projects.

“We are very excited to bring cutting-edge DAF solutions to our local customers. Xylem has introduced our DAF solutions to several other markets, where they have become a big hit among companies of various sizes. They appreciate the logistical benefits of DAF’s compact designs and convenient deployment, supported by our expert technicians. South African organisations in the private and public sectors can now also leverage DAF to expand their choices for water treatment and recycling,” says Chetan Mistry, Strategy and Marketing Manager at Xylem WSS (AMETI)

What is DAF?

Xylem’s DAF systems use Hellbender™ pumps to release microscopic air bubbles that, following appropriate coagulation and flocculation, attach to suspended and destabilised colloidal particles, enabling their separation from the water phase which can be skimmed away.

The DAF technique efficiently removes Total Suspended Solids (TSS), Fats, Oils, and Greases (FOG), and particulate-associated biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) from wastewater streams. These systems offer an effective solution for a wide range of applications, including:

Thickening of biosolids

Product recovery from wastewater

Treatment of industrial wastewater to meet site discharge limits

Polishing of biological treatment effluent (algae and phosphorus removal)

Pretreatment to reduce loading on downstream biological treatment systems

Clarification of biosolids downstream of aerobic and anaerobic treatment

Removal of fats, oils, and greases (FOG)

Temporary treatment of biosolids during harvest seasons

Removal of metals and fines

Recovery of proteins from slaughterhouse wastewater

DAF systems are also remarkably compact, often requiring significantly less footprint and depth than conventional sedimentation tanks, depending on design and loading rates. Its combination of convenient sizes and broad applications makes it attractive to numerous industries that clean water for reuse, extract materials from water, or prepare water for compliant discharge into the environment.

Bringing DAF’s advantages to Africa

Xylem’s DAF solutions and services enable more producers to manage wastewater strategically without excessive investment in wastewater infrastructure.

As part of a phased and modular treatment strategy, DAF is often deployed as an entry point into integrated wastewater and reuse solutions, enabling future expansion with biological treatment, filtration, and advanced polishing technologies

Xylem’s DAF units provide efficient wastewater pre-treatment and solids separation with:

Three DAF models: RT-50, RT-100, RT-240 (100-1000 GPM flows)

Durable stainless-steel construction

Integrated flocculation tube for enhanced separation

Pre-wired control panel for quick setup

Continuous support throughout rental terms

Simple operation following site integration, safety review, and commissioning (connection to process lines and 460VAC power required)

From running pilots and proofs of concepts for wastewater management plans, to enhancing the efficiency of established treatment systems, and upgrading to cutting-edge treatment methodologies: Xylem Africa and DAF help South African industries and municipalities solve water for all.

Xylem Africa and its partners deliver permanent and rental DAF solutions, calibrated to a customer’s requirements and operations, says Mistry.

“Xylem’s expert staff and our experienced partners customise each solution as required. We deliver and manage components such as mixer tanks, weir tanks, pumps, and conveyors, as well as catwalks and accessories. Our skilled technicians can support on-site staff or run the process on behalf of our customers.”

Water is humanity’s most essential resource. As water stress and costs increase, organisations are intensifying their strategies to ensure supply and compliance. For many, though, this prospect was out of reach because of the cost and cumbersome ownership of industrialised water treatment options.

Backed by Xylem’s engineering expertise and service capability, dissolved air flotation expands flexible, resilient options for wastewater pre-treatment and reuse within integrated water management strategies.