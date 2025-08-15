Working Dogs in the Spotlight at NAMPO Cape 2025

NAMPO Cape 2025, taking place from 10-13 September at Bredasdorp Park, features a dynamic programme this year with working dogs taking centre stage. From the intelligence of sheepdogs and the power of Boerboels to the precision of the SA Air Force’s canine unit, visitors can look forward to a series of live demonstrations highlighting the unique role dogs play in agriculture and security.

SA Air Force Canine Unit

The SA Air Force’s highly trained dogs will perform in the Arena on Wednesday (13:00-14:00), and again on Thursday and Friday mornings (08:00-09:00). These demonstrations showcase tactical responses and behavioural training used in real-world operations, giving visitors an inside look at world-class military dog handling.

Sheepdog Programme

Despite advances in technology, working dogs remain invaluable to farmers. A well-trained sheepdog can help manage flocks of sheep or cattle efficiently and without stress. Presented by the South African Sheepdog Association (SASDA), the programme offers educational insight into herd management with interactive demonstrations. Visitors can enjoy the popular kraal showcases, where handlers guide their dogs through a prescribed course, demonstrating control, precision, and teamwork.

Boerboel Show

On Saturday (09:00-14:00), Boerboel enthusiasts can enjoy a specialised show in the Arena. Known for their loyalty, strength, and confidence, Boerboels are a symbol of functional elegance and a favourite among dog lovers. Judging criteria include overall appearance, conformation, movement, show presence, and adherence to the breed standard. Around 100 registered Boerboels are expected to compete for top honours.

A Boerboel show is more than a competition – it’s a celebration of this uniquely South African breed. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the SABBS (SA Boerboel Breeders Society) exhibit in the Land Bank Livestock Tent during the expo to experience the pride and heritage of Boerboel breeding first-hand.

Through these dog showcases, NAMPO Cape 2025 blends tradition with technology, paying tribute each day to the remarkable skill, loyalty, and dedication of working dogs. Don’t miss it!

📍 More information: www.nampocape.co.za

🎟️ Tickets available online at www.ticketpros.co.za,

R100 per adult (online)

R110 per adult (at the gate)

R50 per child (at the gate)

Free entry for preschool children

Expo hours:

10 – 12 September: 8am to 5pm

13 September: 8am to 2pm

🏡 Accommodation Information:

Cape Agulhas Tourism Office: 028 424 2584 / 082 896 2225 or visit www.overberg-info.co.za

Tented accommodation at Bredasdorp Park: admin@antoinetteevents.co.za