Topcon Agriculture will present its comprehensive portfolio of farming solutions at Agrishow 2025 in Brazil. The company will demonstrate how its innovative technologies help farmers optimize operations, reduce input costs, and increase productivity. Solutions for key applications, including soil preparation, seeding and planting, crop care, harvest, feed management and weighing, will be showcased.

“Topcon’s participation at Agrishow 2025 reflects our commitment to providing farmers with practical technologies that address their everyday challenges while improving overall farm productivity and sustainability,” said Bruno Lucio, director, Latin America, Topcon Agriculture. “We look forward to demonstrating how our precision solutions can be implemented across various farming operations in the region.”

A major focus for the show will be the new Value Line Steering solution, designed specifically for farmers using mid-range tractors on small to medium-sized farms. The new offering represents a significant step in making autosteering technology, typically used on larger machinery, accessible to a broader range of farmers. The solution is a comprehensive package that includes a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver, electric steering wheel controller, touchscreen console, and software compatible with front-wheel-steer tractors. Farmers also have the option to add local, satellite or RTK correction services, such as Topnet Live, for enhanced precision based on their unique needs.

“Topcon can count more than 90 years of experience with over 40 years in developing vital agriculture technology for crop and livestock production. We are committed to bringing effective solutions for global agriculture through key applications,” Lucio said. “We have solutions covering the complete farming cycle and a legacy in precision. Farmers are affected by economic, environmental, social and political factors and need solutions that reduce inputs, increase production, and promote sustainability. At its core, precision agriculture optimizes proﬁtability and eﬃciency through measurement technology.”

More information about Topcon solutions is available at topconpositioning.com/solutions/agriculture. Topcon will be at Agrishow 2025, in Booth A7B, April 28 to May 2 with information available here: topconpositioning.com/br/pt/campaigns/agrishow-2025