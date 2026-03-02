The TAFS Forum, also known as the International Forum for Transboundary Animal Diseases and Food Safety, is set to host a high-level regional conference between March 3–4, 2026 in Cape Town aimed at strengthening Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) control capacity and enhancing resilience across Southern Africa.

The two-day event, titled “Strengthening FMD Control Capacity and Enhance Resilience,” will take place at the Blaauwberg Beach Hotel and is expected to bring together senior public and private sector stakeholders, veterinary authorities and international experts.

The conference comes against the backdrop of recent FMD outbreaks in parts of Southern Africa and mounting global disease pressure, which have raised concerns about the vulnerability of livestock systems and the broader economic consequences for the region.

Organisers say discussions will focus on improving preparedness, strengthening surveillance systems, refining vaccination strategies and deepening regional cooperation to better manage and contain outbreaks. Participants will examine the evolving FMD situation, share country experiences and assess the economic and food security implications of recurring outbreaks.

Foot-and-Mouth Disease remains one of the most economically devastating livestock diseases globally, affecting trade, productivity and farmer livelihoods. In Southern Africa, outbreaks can trigger export bans, disrupt supply chains and strain already stretched veterinary services.

The programme will explore how more effective FMD control programmes can be designed and implemented by integrating vaccination, advanced diagnostics, biosecurity measures and timely outbreak reporting into stronger, more resilient animal-health systems.

A dedicated focus on implementation and sustainability is planned for the second day of the conference. Sessions will highlight the role of farmers in early detection and reporting, the importance of coordinated regional responses, and the need for long-term capacity building within veterinary institutions.

By convening policymakers, technical experts and industry representatives in one forum, the TAFS Forum aims to promote practical collaboration across borders and sectors. The Switzerland-based global platform is dedicated to fostering cooperation and knowledge-sharing to address critical challenges in animal health and food safety.

Organisers say the Cape Town meeting will serve as a catalyst for translating technical expertise into coordinated action plans that can be implemented at national and regional levels. Strengthened partnerships between governments and the private sector are expected to feature prominently in discussions, particularly in areas such as vaccine access, data sharing and rapid response mechanisms.

The forum’s broader objective is to support Southern African countries in building resilient livestock systems capable of withstanding future disease threats. Enhanced FMD control is seen as essential not only for protecting animal health, but also for safeguarding rural livelihoods, stabilising food supply chains and maintaining access to regional and international markets.

With rising cross-border animal movements, climate-related pressures and intensifying trade flows increasing the risk of transboundary animal diseases, stakeholders say coordinated regional action has never been more critical.

The outcomes of the Cape Town conference are expected to inform future policy directions and collaborative initiatives aimed at improving FMD preparedness and strengthening food security across Southern Africa.