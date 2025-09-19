Sun King Opens First Customer Experience Centre In Kisumu

Sun King, Kenya’s most trusted off-grid solar company, is proud to announce the official opening of its first customer experience centre in Kisumu, bringing clean, reliable energy solutions closer to customers living in western Kenya.

The Kisumu centre is Sun King’s second customer experience centre in Kenya, complementing its nationwide network of 163 shops. Its launch marks another milestone in the company’s mission to expand access to affordable solar solutions across the country, especially in under-electrified western Kenyan counties.

Located on the ground floor of Mega Plaza Mall, Oginga Odinga Rd, Kisumu, Kenya, the new experience centre is designed to provide faster service, interactive access to Sun King’s full product range, and high-quality customer support.

The launch ceremony held at its new location was attended by key leaders including the County Executive Committee Member, Energy, Jerome Ochieng’

Speaking at the event, Vice President- EasyBuy Direct Sales, East and Southern Africa at Sun King, Victor Atandi, said: “Opening our Kisumu experience centre is another step in our mission to bring affordable, reliable solar power to every Kenyan household and business. This centre gives our customers a place to explore our full range of products, receive hands-on support, and find the right energy solutions for their daily lives.”

At the new customer experience centre, customers can interact with Sun King’s entire solar product portfolio – from portable lanterns to home and business systems – guided by trained sales executives. Featured products include:

HomePlus & HomePlus Pro – solar systems for everyday living; ideal for multi-room lighting and phone charging. The HomePlus series provides:

Bright, energy-efficient LED bulbs with wall switches

USB phone charging ports

Compatibility with energy-efficient, DC-powered appliances, such as radios, security lights, fans, and televisions designed by Sun King

EasyBuy pay-as-you-go financing, allowing customers to pay in affordable instalments

Upgrade options with HomePlus Pro, offering more capacity and extended use for larger households

PowerPlay Pro – plug-and-play solar inverter system for homes and small businesses; built for customers who need consistent power for essentials:

Powers TVs, energy-efficient fridges, laptops, printers, WiFi routers, and smartphones

Ideal for small businesses like barbershops and salons

Flexible and portable–no fuel, no noise, no fumes

Also available on EasyBuy

PowerHub – a full-scale solar inverter system designed for large homes, schools, clinics, or commercial spaces, which delivers:

Grid-equivalent electricity through a multi-kilowatt inverter, ranging from 2 kW to 30 kW power output

Customisable configurations of batteries, panels, and accessories

Expandable design to grow with your energy needs

Long-term, clean energy independence – ideal for homes and businesses facing prolonged blackouts or no grid connection

The shop is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 2pm, and Sun King’s expert staff are on hand to answer customers’ questions. Visit www.sunking.com for more information, call 0709 474 333