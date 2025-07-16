Strategic Partnership Seeks to Deliver Smart Water Solutions Across Kenya

A new collaboration between Liquid Intelligent Technologies and global smart water tech provider DropByDrop Water Systems aims to revolutionize water management in Kenya by deploying digital solutions to address critical inefficiencies in the sector.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid), a business of Cassava Technologies, has entered into a strategic partnership with DropByDrop to provide smart water solutions that tackle the country’s persistent non-revenue water challenges. The partnership will combine Liquid’s advanced Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure and digital capabilities with DropByDrop’s cloud-based water management platform to support utility companies in managing water resources more effectively.

“Water scarcity is a growing challenge across the continent, and managing this precious resource efficiently is more important than ever,” said Neeraj Pradhan, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Kenya. “Through our partnership with DropByDrop, we’re bringing Liquid’s advanced technology and data-driven solutions to Kenya’s water sector. By helping providers digitise their infrastructure and build smart water ecosystems, we’re empowering them to serve their communities better.”

A key priority of the initiative is to curb water losses, commonly referred to as non-revenue water. According to recent reports, around 47% of the water released into Kenya’s distribution systems is unaccounted for due to leaks, theft, or metering inaccuracies. By deploying smart technologies for real-time monitoring, leak detection, accurate metering, and remote infrastructure management, the partnership aims to reduce these losses, thereby improving revenue collection and enabling reinvestment in water infrastructure.

Smart water systems also support broader sustainability goals. Data generated by DropByDrop’s platform can be used to enhance environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting, track progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and inform planning for urban growth and infrastructure development.

The joint solution integrates Liquid’s IoT framework with DropByDrop’s platform to enable Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for remote monitoring and control, geo-asset tracking for infrastructure maintenance, and remote valve control for quick operational adjustments. Designed for multilingual use and compatible with various network types, the platform facilitates accurate billing, proactive leak alerts, and usage monitoring—ensuring reliable access to water services across diverse communities.

“Water is at the heart of life, yet millions still struggle to access it reliably,” said Sergey Khorolsky, International Projects Partner at DropByDrop. “At DropByDrop, our mission is to harness the power of data and technology to make every drop count. Leveraging Liquid’s extensive infrastructure enables us to scale our advanced water management platform in Kenya. Together, we’re creating a future where water is managed sustainably, equitably, and intelligently.”

The collaboration reflects Liquid’s broader commitment to advancing digital transformation in Africa. By extending its capabilities beyond connectivity to include end-to-end technology solutions, the company is helping to solve practical, everyday challenges—from education and healthcare to agriculture and now, water management.

With the demand for water security rising alongside urbanisation and climate stress, the Liquid–DropByDrop partnership signals a timely investment in sustainable water management. Through smart infrastructure and digital integration, the partnership seeks to ensure that water is delivered efficiently, accounted for accurately, and conserved responsibly—for today’s needs and tomorrow’s generations.