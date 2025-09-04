Spray and conquer: Maximising versatility

How a Dullstroom Farmer Makes the Most of One Tool Year-Round

In the rolling grasslands around Dullstroom, where winter fires and summer parasites present constant challenges, the right equipment can make all the difference. And for local farmer, Mathys Prinsloo, who runs livestock, grain, and forestry operations, one power tool has proved indispensable for managing these challenges: his Husqvarna 321SP sprayer.

Mathys’s trust in the brand runs deep. Having started with a Husqvarna chainsaw as a child, moving to other products from the same line felt natural. “When I needed to look at a sprayer, I went and said, ‘All right, let’s give Husqvarna’s a chance,’ and I was so, so glad to see the product that I know, the service that I know, taking care of my problems once again.”

Drawing on his experience, Mathys shares the benefits of the tool’s versatility, durability and reliability – practical insights he believes fellow farmers will value.

Precision Firebreaks

Fire season can be a nightmare for the farming community, especially when managing large tracts of land under constant threat. And fire management isn’t just about having water on hand; it’s about prevention… through precision. For Mathys, his portable sprayer has become crucial in creating fire breaks that deliver exactly that.

Uneven tracer lines can waste fuel, time, and effort, but the sprayer has transformed how he creates firebreaks. “It makes fire management a whole lot easier,” he notes. Its advanced system allows him to lay down perfectly straight and evenly covered tracer lines, minimising the risk of gaps or uneven burn zones. With fewer mistakes and less backtracking, he saves time, conserves resources, and enters fire season with greater peace of mind.

Parasite Control Made Simple

“What I’d like to recommend to my fellow farmers isn’t just the sprayer for tracer lines, though. There are so many add-ons that make our job easier,” says Mathys. One example is managing livestock parasites – a constant challenge on his farm.

Applying the correct amount of parasite spray is crucial to safeguarding the animals’ health. The 321SP’s design allows for consistent, even application that protects them from parasites and ensures the proper dosage. Its 15-meter hose, along with what he considers the winning feature – the adjustable lance – allows Mathys to reach every animal quickly and efficiently, while ensuring precise coverage and the correct dosage.

“This precision matters,” he explains. “You can have great features, but the application has to be correct… It suits my needs perfectly.”

Farm Tough Durability

Constant exposure to chemicals, weather, and wear can quickly take a toll on farm equipment, making durability and reliability non-negotiable. This sprayer, Mathys explains, delivers consistent results even in harsh conditions: “Old pumps didn’t last with the chemicals, but this one’s built to handle it. The durability and reliability are unmatched. I can count on it to work day in and day out without worrying about it failing.”

Easy Setup and Integration

“There’s a lot that I just love about the product… How easy it is to set up… One pull and it starts.” But perhaps the most compelling part of this system isn’t what Mathys had to buy – but what he didn’t. His sprayer integrates seamlessly with his existing Husqvarna equipment, including the pump for filling his bakkie sakkie, its engine, and a blower used to control flames. No additional capital outlay for trailers, hoses, or support systems was needed.

This compatibility represents more than convenience, though; it’s a fundamental shift in how equipment purchases can enhance existing operations without wholesale system replacements.

And the assembling? “The setup was simple,” he adds. “And everything just worked with what I already had.”

Modern farming increasingly benefits from equipment that can multitask without compromising performance. Being able to rely on consistent, precise application supports healthier yields, reduces waste, and improves long-term sustainability. And, Mathys Prinsloo’s experience demonstrates that smart equipment choices can turn a farm’s biggest seasonal headaches into routine operations.”

