Ramaphosa Makes Impromptu Visit to Nampo, Reaffirms Support for Farmers

President Cyril Ramaphosa made a surprise appearance at the Nampo Harvest Day 2025 agricultural expo in Bothaville on Monday, turning heads as he walked through the exhibition grounds and engaged directly with farmers, traders, and agri-industry players.

The unannounced visit was widely welcomed by many attendees, who saw it as a strong gesture of support from the country’s highest office.

Hosted annually in the Free State, Nampo is South Africa’s largest and most influential agricultural show, drawing thousands of visitors and hundreds of exhibitors from across the country and beyond.

The President’s unexpected arrival came as a pleasant surprise for organisers and farmers alike, many of whom had not anticipated such a high-level visit.

Ramaphosa spent several hours touring the grounds, greeting farmers, tasting locally produced food, and viewing the latest farming technologies.

Speaking informally to journalists and attendees, he praised the agricultural sector for its resilience, innovation, and crucial role in food security and economic development.

“Our farmers are the lifeblood of this country,” the President said. “What I see here is a sector that continues to thrive despite challenges. This spirit of determination is what will carry our country forward.”

He used the opportunity to highlight government efforts to support farming communities through rural safety programmes, infrastructure investment, and inclusive land reform.

Ramaphosa reiterated that agriculture remains a priority area for job creation and rural development, calling for unity and continued collaboration across racial and class lines within the sector.

“We need to build a farming sector that works for everyone. Whether you’re a smallholder or a large commercial farmer, your role is critical,” he said. “Government will continue to partner with the industry to ensure sustainable growth and transformation.”

While addressing broader concerns about emigration and perceptions of insecurity among some farmers, the President urged South Africans to remain committed to building the nation. Without naming anyone, he cautioned against narratives that cast South Africa in a negative light on the global stage, suggesting such stories often misrepresent the country’s realities.

His remarks were measured but pointed: “There are those who choose to run away, but there are many more who stay, work hard, and choose hope. Those are the people I see here today.”

The response from attendees was mixed but largely positive. “I didn’t expect to see him here, but it means a lot,” said Elsa Maritz, a grain farmer from the North West. “It shows that the President is paying attention.”

Others welcomed the visit but called for more tangible support. “It’s encouraging to hear good words, but we need action on things like roads, energy, and farm safety,” said Thabo Molefe, a livestock farmer from the Free State.

Ramaphosa’s visit, though brief, injected energy into the event and sparked wide discussion among farmers and agribusiness leaders. It was a clear sign that agriculture remains at the centre of national priorities — and that the President is willing to show up, unannounced, to make that point personally.