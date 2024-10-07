Promising future for South Africa’s sought after Pink Lady apples

South Africa is rapidly establishing itself as the leading and preferred source of Pink Lady apples from the Southern Hemisphere.

According to Kantar data, Pink Lady sales in the United Kingdom (UK) have risen by 13% over the past year, making it the UK’s fastest-growing apple variety. Additionally, it ranks as the largest apple variety in the UK, second only to Royal Gala.

“South Africa is the largest producer of Pink Lady apples in the Southern Hemisphere, and, from a supply perspective, the country is becoming synonymous with Pink Lady. I am quite positive about the future of Pink Lady and believe the best is yet to come for South African Pink Lady apples,” says Calla du Toit, procurement manager at Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing and chairman of Pink Lady SA.

South Africa currently produces about 5 million cartons of Pink Lady apples, with Tru-Cape handling about 20% of the market for these apples. The UK receives the majority (approximately 2.1 million cartons), followed by Europe and Africa (1 million cartons each). Other markets where South African Pink Lady apples are doing well include Europe, India, and Vietnam.

“We made good progress in developing new markets over the past five years. We are also optimistic that market access to Thailand, where our competitors sell high volumes of Pink Lady, is imminent,” says Calla, who commented on the unbelievable year-round promotional activity for Pink Lady in core markets.

Conrad Fick, marketing director at Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, still remembers when Pink Lady apples appeared on the scene in South Africa at the turn of the century.

“It was a drastic move away from the ordinary red, green, and yellow varieties. One of the reasons for the success of Pink Lady is the effort and money that went into building the brand, which helps drive customers to retail outlets.

“These days, the brand is well positioned as a key retail variety, and Pink Lady is certainly claiming more shelf space and pushing out varieties like Braeburn and Golden Delicious in England, among other places.”

South Africa at the forefront

The exceptional quality of Southern Hemisphere Pink Lady apples is particularly sought after, and South Africa is in a great position to take advantage of market opportunities.

Calla notes competitors in the Southern Hemisphere are struggling to keep up with rising cost pressure. It is anticipated that Chile’s success with cherries will come at the expense of Pink Lady.

“South Africa’s proximity to major markets such as the UK and Europe is to our benefit, as shipping has become more expensive. They prefer the smaller fruit sizes that come out of South Africa in the UK and Europe, and they also find it convenient to do business with us,” explains Calla.

It takes about three weeks for South African fruit to reach the UK, making it possible for local exporters to pack at source, which limits the handling of the fruit and improves quality. Both of Tru-Cape’s packhouses, Ceres Fruit Growers and Two-A-Day, boast flow wrap facilities, enabling them to pack Pink Lady apples with a sell-by and best-before date.

“We are in a fortunate position, as not many countries can offer this service,” says Calla.

Quality and varieties South African Pink Lady apples are renowned for their soft rosy colour and greenish undertones.

“It performs particularly well in areas where colour development is not a problem, and over the years, we could figure out where the best sites are to farm with Pink Lady varieties,” says Calla.

Most of the local Pink Lady production takes place in cooler areas such as Bo-Swaarmoed, Witzenberg, the Langkloof, and certain areas of the EGVV area (Elgin, Grabouw, Villiersdorp, and Vyeboom). The Free State typically marks the beginning of the South African Pink Lady season.

“Understanding your farm and production areas is crucial for planting in locations that experience favourable temperature changes between day and night as autumn begins. Additionally, it’s essential to ensure a reliable water supply, especially since we cultivate late-season varieties that require extended irrigation.”

Tru-Cape’s growers have consistently focused on new cultivars to ensure that their Pink Lady apples remain a top choice among the finest pink apple varieties. Cripps Pink was once the standout variety, succeeded by Rosy Glow and Lady in Red, but now the buzz is all about Ruby Mathilda. This new variety is an enhanced mutation of Cripps Pink, featuring a lovely blushed pink hue (instead of red). Its flavour profile delivers a delightful balance of sweetness and tartness, appealing to the taste preferences of European and UK consumers.

The first commercial orchards of Ruby Mathilda were planted on Ouplaas and Wakkerstroom in the Witzenberg Valley, both Tru-Cape farms.

“I anticipate that Ruby Mathilda or Lady in Red will replace many Cripps Pink orchards. There is a noticeable rise in tree orders, and producers are increasingly interested in varieties that can be sold under the Pink Lady brand,” says Calla.

Pink Lady apples can be very lucrative, especially based on how much of the harvest can be sold under the Pink Lady label. More and more growers are using nets to protect their crops, ensuring they yield high-quality, flawless fruit for export.

“About 80% of varieties like Ruby Mathilda usually fulfil the requirements. Last season, some cartons sold for more than R500 each in Europe and the UK.”

With this in mind, the outlook for the South African apple industry surely seems pink and promising.