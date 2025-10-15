Petlas took part in Sommet de l’Élevage 2025, one of France’s most recognized agricultural events, held in Clermont-Ferrand from October 7–10. The event once again gathered farmers, breeders, and agricultural professionals, creating a vibrant setting for direct engagement with end users.

Throughout the event, Petlas connected with farmers and visitors, presenting its agricultural radial, flotation, and trailer tire range on display. Designed to combine durability, traction, and soil protection, Petlas tires drew considerable attention from farmers seeking reliable performance and long-lasting value in everyday operations.

“Sommet de l’Élevage offered a great opportunity to meet users face-to-face and hear their real-world experiences,” said Sema Oner, International Marketing Manager at Petlas. “It’s always rewarding to see how our products contribute to their work in the field and to learn more about their expectations.”

The event provided valuable insight into the needs of today’s farming community, reinforcing Petlas’s focus on dependable, farmer-oriented tire solutions that support productivity and sustainable soil care across diverse working conditions.

Petlas’s participation in Sommet de l’Élevage 2025 reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting agricultural professionals through dependable products and customer-focused solutions. The event marked another step in strengthening the brand’s connection with Europe’s agricultural community and its dedication to sustainable growth in the sector.

Petlas