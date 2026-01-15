Olam Agri Recognised as a Top Employer 2026 in Ten Countries

Recognised across ten countries and Africa for the sixth consecutive year, reinforcing Olam Agri’s commitment to building a people-centric, high-performing organisation.

Olam Agri has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2026 in ten countries: Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Australia, The Netherlands, and Switzerland. In addition, Africa has been certified as a Top Employer for the sixth consecutive year, reflecting the consistency and impact of Olam Agri’s people practices across its operating markets.

This recognition underscores Olam Agri’s focus as an employer of choice, where employees are empowered to grow meaningful careers within a purpose-driven organisation that values performance, inclusion, collaboration, and long-term impact.

Active in 131 countries/regions, Top Employers Institute is the global authority in HR certification, benchmarking and advisory. Its Programme certifies organisations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Survey which covers six domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

Being recognised as a Top Employer across multiple markets, particularly for the sixth consecutive year in Africa, reflects the measurable impact of our people philosophy and the strength of our culture,” said Sriram Subramanian, Group Head of Human Resources. “We remain focused on building a high-engagement, high-performance environment. By actively investing in leadership development, domain expertise, employee wellbeing, and inclusion, we ensure our teams are equipped to deliver superior outcomes for our customers, partners, and the planet.”

Olam Agri continues to strengthen its employee value proposition by focusing on three key areas:

A culture of excellence: A collaborative and inclusive workplace that rewards meritocracy and entrepreneurial thinking, supports intelligent risk-taking, empowers employees through trust, autonomy,

and open access to leadership.