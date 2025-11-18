Corteva Agriscience Kenya is proud to announce the registration of Verpixo® 100 SC, a breakthrough fungicide powered by Adavelt™ and designed for use on roses, one of Kenya’s most important horticultural exports. This milestone brings innovative, science-driven solutions directly to Kenyan farmers, helping them protect their crops, improve yields, and secure stronger access to international markets.

Kenya remains one of Africa’s most advanced agricultural economies — with horticulture contributing over KES 150 billion annually and employing more than 500,000 people. With Verpixo® 100 SC, Corteva Agriscience strengthens Kenya’s position as a regional innovation hub, providing farmers with the latest global technology and reinforcing the country’s status as a leading exporter of high-quality floricultural products.

“The launch of Adavelt™ technology in Kenya represents more than a product introduction — it’s a testament to Corteva’s long-term investment in local innovation, farmer resilience, and the future of sustainable agriculture in Africa,” added Charles Mutema, Business Lead – Corteva Agriscience.

Verpixo® 100 SC contains Florylpicoxamid, a novel active ingredient that provides reliable protection against powdery mildew and botrytis, two of the most damaging fungal diseases for flower growers. With a novel unique mode of action (FRAC Group 21) and no known cross-resistance, it offers farmers a powerful and sustainable tool for disease management, helping reduce losses and lower the risk of resistant fungi developing. Verpixo® 100 SC is built for sustainability, helping farmers protect crops while promoting healthier agricultural ecosystems

For farmers, the benefits are tangible:

Higher quality and more marketable roses , meeting strict export standards.

, meeting strict export standards. Reduced crop losses from fungal diseases, translating into increased profits.

from fungal diseases, translating into increased profits. Sustainable disease management through a novel mode of action, helping preserve the effectiveness of fungicides over time.

through a novel mode of action, helping preserve the effectiveness of fungicides over time. Greater confidence in planning and investment, as new technologies protect their livelihoods.

The registration of Verpixo® 100 SC demonstrates Corteva’s commitment to empowering farmers with solutions that support both productivity and sustainability, reinforcing Kenya’s role as a hub for agricultural innovation in Africa.

“Verpixo® 100 SC is more than a fungicide — it’s a promise to Kenyan farmers that Corteva is committed to helping them compete globally. By combining cutting-edge science with local insight, we’re enabling growers to deliver roses that meet the highest international standards and strengthen Kenya’s reputation as a world-class floriculture leader,” said Innocent Oeri, Marketing Campaign Manager.