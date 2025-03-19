On Human Rights Day (21 March), South Africa reflects on the fundamental rights that uphold human dignity and equality. Among these rights is the right to food – but this remains out of reach for many rural communities. An estimated 1 in 4 children in South Africa suffer from stunted growth due to malnutrition, and in some rural areas, unemployment rates exceed 90%. Yet only 17% of South African households are involved in farming. This stark reality highlights the urgent need for sustainable solutions to hunger and poverty and the untapped potential to improve food security, create jobs, and build economic resilience.

At Thanda, a non-profit organisation based in rural KwaZulu-Natal, farming is more than just growing crops – it’s about restoring dignity and creating opportunities. Through regenerative agriculture, Thanda supports local farmers to secure their futures and strengthen food security. One of those farmers is Thulisile Khanyile from the Magwaza area.

“Some call us the forgotten area because we are so far from everything. But Thanda did not forget about us,” says Khanyile. “We finally have clean water, our children have a place to learn every day, and we have plots to grow food to feed our families and earn a bit of money. We see it and appreciate it.”

For nearly a decade, Thanda has partnered with communities to transform agriculture into both a source of sustenance and sustainable livelihoods. In 2024 alone, more than 1,000 farmers cultivated land, supplying fresh produce to over 5,500 family members through the Nisela and Household Gardens programmes. These farmers planted over one million seedlings across more than 500,000 square metres – equivalent to 70 football pitches – and generated R12 million in food value, significantly boosting local food security. Additionally, farmers earned R3.6 million in direct income, allowing them to support their families while uplifting their communities.

When Khanyile moved to Magwaza as a young bride, she quickly learned that survival in the rural area meant relying on unpredictable income from city jobs. She explains: “There are no jobs, and no money in this area – that is the reality. The best way I chose to change my reality is to continue farming. Through my hard work, I can eat every day.”

Just a few days ago, a Thanda mentor harvested spinach from her plot, as he regularly does, and Khanyile earned R300 from the sale. “I was so grateful because I would not have received that money from the ground; no one would have gifted it to me. I worked for it. I was able to buy bread, mealie meal, tinned food, and milk – and still had change. I didn’t need to buy everything from the shop. Onions, they are here. Cabbage, we grow it. Spinach, here it is.”

Recognising Khanyile’s determination, Thanda stepped in to support her and a collective of women farmers with practical skills and infrastructure, including irrigation pipes, water storage drums, and ongoing mentorship to improve farming techniques. By promoting agroecology and restorative farming practices, Thanda not only enhances soil health and biodiversity but also ensures long-term crop productivity and sustainable livelihoods. Since the programme’s inception, Thanda’s agricultural initiatives have generated over R43 million in food value, with 79% of the produce remaining within local communities in 2024 – a vital solution in an area where most adults face unemployment.

“We have also started selling to the community,” Khanyile adds. “The nearest shop is in Ntengo, which is about an hour’s walk. Now that we have this farm, the Magwaza community comes here to buy produce and doesn’t need to walk to Ntengo. We are business gogos now.”

Thanda’s approach shows how smallholder regenerative agriculture can drive rural development nationwide. “We believe that human rights extend beyond survival to include the right to thrive with dignity,” comments Angela Larkan, Thanda’s Executive Director and Co-Founder. “By mentoring farmers and promoting regenerative agriculture, we are not only supporting food security but also uplifting communities through sustainable livelihoods. Expanding these strategies could enhance national food security, foster resilience, and build a future where rural communities are no longer left behind or forgotten.”