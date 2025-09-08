New front axle complements compact design to boost manoeuvrability

New Horizon™ cab with new armrest enhances operator experience

Auto Command™ and Dynamic Command™ transmissions improve efficiency

New T7.225 Dynamic Command™ sets DLG PowerMix fuel efficiency benchmark

The latest New Holland T7 Standard Wheelbase (SWB) tractors bring new capabilities to the 180-225hp segment. Multiple technology and transmission improvements enhance efficiency, and a new front axle makes for a significantly smoother ride and tighter turning circle, complementing the range’s established compact dimensions. The new T7 Standard Wheelbase also sports the striking new Dynamic Blue colour which will be introduced across future New Holland tractors.

“We’ve completely reimagined the key design features of the T7 Standard Wheelbase tractor range,” says New Holland Standard Wheelbase Global Product Manager, Manfred Pfleger. “Significant upgrades include a new cab design, a new operator interface and armrest, and a more compact front end, core for a tractor range that competes in an important sector of the market with a broad customer base. The redesigned suspension delivers greater comfort and control, and complements the light weight, high-capacity design of this range to boost productivity and performance.”

The T7.225 with Dynamic Command™ (DCT) transmission recently set a new benchmark at the German DLG test centre. It achieved best-in-class PowerMix fuel efficiency in its power class, consuming just 243g/kWh.

The new front axle, available in standard or heavy-duty versions, either of which can be suspended, incorporates dual accumulators for faster, smoother response that cushions the tractor and the operator. A roll control option locks the accumulators to eliminate movement and enhance handling in transport mode. In conjunction with a new axle support and redesigned hood shape, the new axle has cut the turning circle by 17% (2.4m), from 14.3m to 11.4m, for swifter, more efficient headland turns.

The new T7 Standard Wheelbase tractors all feature the same 2,789mm wheelbase as the models they succeed, yet now have a maximum permissible gross vehicle weight of 13.5t and a greater maximum payload of 5.5t, positioning them amongst the segment leaders.

A new sloping bonnet that enhances forward vision conceals a Stage V FPT NEF 6.7-litre engine, with 750-hour service interval. Diesel fuel and AdBlue/DEF capacities have respectively been increased to 350 litres and 48 litres. The NEF engine’s new power curve reaches maximum power at a lower engine speed of 1,500rpm, reducing both fuel consumption and noise. Each model benefits from an Engine Power Management boost for 22-25% additional power in transport, PTO and hydraulic applications.

Depending on business requirements, the T7.180, T7.190, and T7.210 tractors can be specified with the new 3×1-range Auto Command™ CVT, available from launch. Both the new Dynamic Command™ semi-powershift with Double Clutch Technology, and the well-respected Range Command™ semi-powershift transmission, will be subsequently introduced.

On the range-topping T7.225 model, customers can select from Dynamic Command™ or Auto Command™ transmissions. The new Dynamic Command™ provides 24F/24R speeds, with a 50kph Eco top speed and start/stop functionality, while the new Auto Command™ CVT has a 55kph top speed. New power-assisted brakes provide greater stopping power to match the higher speeds.

Next-level technology for greater productivity and comfort

A new operator interface on the SideWinder™ armrest means customers can specify the controls that suit their requirements, from mechanical remote valves and a standard instrument cluster to electronic remotes and the IntelliView™ 12 touchscreen display.

The new compact SideWinder armrest puts key controls at the driver’s fingertips for intuitive operation, and in addition to IntelliView™ 12 includes a refined CommandGrip™ multifunction handle plus, on models specified with electronic remote valves, new operating paddles. Information on the InfoView™ display behind the steering wheel is selectable via the encoder on the SideWinder armrest.

The new T7 Standard Wheelbase tractors offer enhanced comfort and functionality, featuring improved climate control, a more spacious cab, upgraded materials, and expanded storage. Users can choose from three roof options and various cab suspension types – mechanical, hydraulic or pneumatic.

Styling and substance merge further around the cab access area, where the steps and handles are integrated into the fuel tank. On the right-hand side is an integral storage box and a five-litre hand-wash tank. Buyers can specify a range of LED light options, and distinctive new New Holland leaf emblem taillights.

At the rear, implement connection is even easier with better access to hydraulic, electrical and pneumatic connections, and a new independent pick-up hitch. Auto Command™ CVT models can now be specified with mechanical remote valves, and the optional front PTO has a wet clutch for durability.

The range supports ISOBUS Class 2 or 3, enabling implement control over tractor functions in addition to touchscreen control of ISOBUS implements, and TIM tractor / implement Management is available. These functions apply to the management of both front and rear mounted implements.

All models come with Connectivity Included as standard, allowing data-driven efficiency improvements and remote dealer support through monitoring and updates.