By Oti Egwu

At a time when geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to shape global economic and security dynamics, countries are increasingly compelled to reassess the resilience of their international partnerships. For Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a global hub for trade and investment, this moment should not only present uncertainty, but a strategic opportunity to deepen cooperation anchored in shared economic priorities.

Historically, the UAE has demonstrated a pragmatic and forward-looking approach to global partnerships, blending economic ambition with developmental impact. Meanwhile, Nigeria, with its large population, expanding consumer market, and strategic role in West Africa, stands as a natural partner in this equation. As global supply chains adjust to shifting geopolitical realities, strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries is not just desirable. It is at best equally essential.

Trade remains a cornerstone of UAE–Nigeria relations. Non-oil trade between the two countries reached $4.3 billion in 2024, while approximately $3.1 billion was recorded during the first nine months of 2025, reflecting strong commercial exchange and deepening private-sector engagement across logistics, agriculture, and digital services. It follows that the UAE has established itself as a key and reliable partner, connecting African markets to the Middle East in a growing capacity. For Nigerian businesses, this offers critical access to global markets, logistics infrastructure, and capital flows, signaling a continuing and flourishing economic relationship even amidst short-term geopolitical disruptions. As the current tensions in the Middle East threaten traditional trade routes, it is increasingly important to leverage the UAE’s position as a stable commercial gateway to support Nigeria’s trade ambitions and diversify its economic partnerships.

Investment flows further underscore the strategic importance of this relationship. The UAE’s growing interest in Africa, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, and digital innovation, aligns closely with Nigeria’s development priorities. The country recently launched its $1 billion AI for development initiative, designed to strengthen digital infrastructure across Africa, with Nigeria as a key partner, which underscores the UAE’s commitment to building long-term, future-ready cooperation. As Nigeria seeks to transform its economy and reduce its dependence on oil revenues, partnerships that share a long-term vision and a strong commitment to economic and technological development are invaluable. UAE-backed investments can help unlock productivity, create jobs, and drive inclusive growth across critical sectors.

Speaking to the Punch Newspaper in February 2026 on the UAE’s $1 billion AI for development initiative for Africa, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, the UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations, reaffirmed his country’s long-term commitment to its partnership with Nigeria. According to him, ‘‘Our [the UAE] $1 billion AI for Development Initiative — designed to strengthen digital infrastructure across Africa, with Nigeria as a key partner — underscores our commitment to building long-term, future-ready cooperation. We see Nigeria not only as a major economy, but as a country positioned to lead in shaping Africa’s next phase of growth.”

The current geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also underscore the strategic importance of credible information, regional stability, and international collaboration. As narratives evolve rapidly in times of crisis, countries like Nigeria and the UAE must continue to champion responsible communication, reinforce diplomatic engagement, and maintain open channels for cooperation. In today’s world, stability in one region increasingly has ripple effects across others, making cross-regional partnerships more critical than ever.

In a contemporary world defined by complexity and interconnected risks, resilient partnerships are built not just on shared interests but on shared purpose. For the UAE and Nigeria, that purpose lies in advancing economic opportunity and fostering innovation. Doubling down on trade and investment will ensure that both countries can not only navigate today’s uncertainties but also shape a more stable and prosperous future together.