The sixth NAMPO Cape Expo has concluded on a high note, drawing a record-breaking 49,326 visitors to Bredasdorp Park from 10 to 13 September. The event has firmly established itself as a leading platform for agriculture in the Western Cape, bringing together producers, agribusinesses, policy makers and the wider community in an atmosphere that celebrated both innovation and tradition.

Since its inception in 2018, when 16,000 visitors attended the first expo, NAMPO Cape has shown steady growth and this year’s attendance surpassed the 45,894 recorded last year. Exhibitors expressed satisfaction with the quality of engagements and reported strong business being conducted during the four days of the show. “Conversations quickly turned into business, which is exactly the value NAMPO Cape brings,” one exhibitor noted, underscoring the event’s role as both a meeting point and a marketplace for agriculture in the region.

True to its 2025 theme, “Smart Technology for Efficient Resource Management”, NAMPO Cape showcased a wide array of innovations designed to help producers do more with fewer resources. From autonomous tractors and drones to precision irrigation systems, renewable energy solutions and livestock monitoring sensors, the demonstrations and exhibits gave practical insight into the future of farming. Producers responded positively, noting that smart technology is no longer a luxury but a prerequisite for sustainability in an environment defined by climate change, rising input costs and mounting pressure on natural resources.

NAMPO Cape 2025 was also an attraction for Deputy President Paul Mashatile who visited the expo on Friday 12 September. His programme began with a briefing session attended by Western Cape Minister of Agriculture Dr Ivan Meyer and Chairperson of Grain SA’s Farmer Development arm, Phahama Grain Phakama (PGP), Jeremia Mathebula, followed by an interactive session with sector stakeholders including Grain SA, Agri SA, Absa, Land Bank, the Agricultural Research Council, South Africa Wine, SA Olive, Syngenta and SABI. The Deputy President addressed the gathering before embarking on a walkabout of the exhibition grounds, where he engaged directly with farmers, agribusinesses and exhibitors. In his remarks he emphasised the importance of partnerships and collaboration within the value chain and the need for continued efforts to strengthen food security.

The expo also provided a platform for important sector-specific conversations, including a focused panel discussion on the future of the barley industry in South Africa hosted by Grain SA. The discussion highlighted the economic challenges currently facing producers but also pointed to promising new opportunities for growth. Soufflet confirmed its R2 billion investment in a new malthouse in Sedibeng, expected to produce 100,000 tons annually from 2027. SABBI announced the appointment of Willem Botes as its new General Manager to strengthen local breeding initiatives, while producers and storage representatives discussed grading standards, risks and opportunities for greater stability in the barley sector. “This conversation shows that barley offers real opportunities for diversification and long-term sustainability,” said Grain SA CEO, Dr Tobias Doyer.

NAMPO Cape 2025 also played a special role as a platform of hope during a time of adverse and unfavourable weather conditions in the winter rainfall production regions. Many producers are currently going through a difficult time and are urgently waiting for rain, but NAMPO Cape gave them the opportunity to regain inspiration and courage. For many, the expo became a place where they could talk to fellow producers, share a smile and be reminded that agriculture is part of a greater community and a shared future.

According to Dr Dirk Strydom, NAMPO’s Managing Director, the week once again demonstrated the vital role NAMPO Cape plays in creating a space where producers can access the latest knowledge and technology without having to travel far from their farming operations. “The growth of NAMPO Cape highlights just how relevant and necessary this platform is for producers in the winter grain regions. It is a place where ideas are exchanged, challenges are addressed, and solutions are showcased that can drive real change on farms,” Strydom said.

Beyond agriculture, NAMPO Cape once again demonstrated its impact on the local economy and community. Bredasdorp and surrounding towns reported fully booked guesthouses, busy restaurants and the creation of seasonal jobs during the week of the expo. The event drew families and community members, with highlights such as the Boerboel Championships, the Merino Classic and tent pegging adding cultural richness to the showcase of technology. “NAMPO Cape is not only a platform for farmers, but also a community celebration,” said Henk Aggenbach, Chairperson of Bredasdorp Park NPC, which partners with Grain SA in presenting the event.

Reflecting on the success of NAMPO Cape 2025, Doyer described the week in one word: inspiration. “NAMPO Cape has become a trusted institution. Its success is the result of strong partnerships, committed exhibitors, loyal producers, and the proud support of the Overberg community. This year’s event showed agriculture’s resilience, creativity, and determination to thrive.”